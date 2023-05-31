Binance Says 'Reevaluating' Roles After Report of Layoffs
A report by independent journalist Colin Wu suggested sizable layoffs at the crypto exchange have already begun.
Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, said it needs to "focus on talent density across its organization," as it responded Wednesday morning to a report of job cuts.
"This is not a case of rightsizing, but rather, reevaluating whether we have the right talent and expertise in critical roles, and therefore we will still be seeking to fill hundreds of open roles," a spokesperson told CoinDesk on Wednesday.
A report earlier Wednesday by independent journalist Colin Wu claimed that Binance may have laid off as much as 20% of its staff. The firm currently has 8,000 employees, the Binance spokesperson said.
