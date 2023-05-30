The Plight of Hyped-Blockchain Canto Demonstrates Dreary DeFi Outlook
Canto's slide is an example of fickle crypto investors' lack of appetite in DeFi.
Layer 1 blockchain Canto has experienced a 35% slump in total value locked (TVL) over the past month as liquidity continues to dry up across the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.
After going live last August, Canto experienced a now-familiar hype cycle in which it enjoyed a euphoria-filled first coupe of months that saw its TVL jump from less than $1 million to more than $110 million. It's since suffered multiple 60% corrections along with periods of consolidation.
Alongside, the blockchain's native token CANTO has tumbled, including a fall of more than 55% over the past six weeks to $0.16, according to Cryptowatch data.
Canto is a blockchain that was designed for DeFi services like lending, staking and liquidity provision. Since its inception, it has seen a total of $591 million bridged from Ethereum's mainnet, but that figure has stagnated over the past month as daily inflows struggle to top $3 million versus more than $20 million seen earlier this year, according to data from Dune Analytics.
Canto's difficulties aren't necessarily related to to its products and services – it has a capable DEX and several decentralized apps (dapps) that can be used to generate a yield. The issue instead may be the fickle nature of crypto investors – as hype recedes, so does the appetite of users.
The overall total value locked on DeFi protocols has shrunk from $53 billion to $48 billion since April 15, according to DefiLlama, with liquidity continuing to get sucked into a black hole of meme coin rug pulls and derivatives markets.
As seen during DeFi Summer a few years back, innovation will be key in order for DeFi to make a comeback.
The recent lack of innovation has resulted in a series of copycat lending protocols that only differ in branding and user interface. As the narrative of TradFi using DeFi to generate a yield continues to subside, DeFi developers need to think outside the box with unique offerings – something that will lure fragile crypto liquidity back from "get rich quick" schemes like meme coins.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.