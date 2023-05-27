CoinDesk Apologizes to Alex Grebnev

On 25 May 2023 we published a story headed “Alameda-Backed ‘Samcoins’ CEO Alex Grebnev Sued by Coin Telegraph Owner Gregory Fishman.” Those individuals are engaged in a lawsuit (a claim and counterclaim) in the High Court in London relating to the meaning and effect of a 2020 US$750,000 option agreement. Our account of Mr. Fishman’s claims in that lawsuit was incorrect, and we are happy to set the record straight and to confirm that the claims in the litigation do not allege the misconduct by Mr. Grebnev stated in our story. We apologize unequivocally for our error. We have taken down the article and shall not republish it.