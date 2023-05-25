Nvidia's Blockbuster Outlook Reminds Bitcoin Miners to Give AI a Look

Even though most miners are not likely to repurpose their facilities for AI, "there are some miners who have always had a more diverse approach to their business operation, with high-performance compute or edge-compute services, in addition to bitcoin mining. With the rapid growth of AI, these companies may accelerate the development of those business lines," said Juri Bulovic, head of mining at Foundry Digital (which, like CoinDesk, is owned by Digital Currency Group).