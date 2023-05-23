Multicoin Leads $2.3M FastLane VC Deal, Continuing Its Bet on MEV Infrastructure

Founded in March 2022, FastLane Labs provides an auction system that allows validators a chance to earn rewards without the need to spam the blockchain. Polygon validators earn their tips in the native MATIC token from traders who are competing for specific positions in the blocks. The auctions happen off-chain and externally to minimize redundant transactions on the network. FastLane stands apart from other Polygon MEV protocols by allowing validators to user their current clients to participate rather than downloading a new proprietary client, FastLane co-founder and CEO Alex Watts said in an interview with CoinDesk