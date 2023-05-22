Web3 App Development Platform Sort Raises $3.5M to Further Product Growth

Despite a harsh crypto winter, Web3 applications developers remained resilient and continued to build in the ecosystem. Most recent study done by Web3 developer back end company Alchemy showed that during the first quarter of this year, developers installed an average of 1.9 million Ethereum software development kits (SDK) per week, a 47% increase year over year. Meanwhile, 788% more wallet SDKs were deployed since the first quarter of 2022, an all-time high for installing wallet infrastructure.