DEX Mangrove Launches on Polygon Testnet, Plans to Go Live on Mainnet in June

Mangrove’s “advanced limit order” innovation means an intention to trade can take the form of a piece of code and function like an IOU, so an offer to sell some ETH at a certain price, for example, can exist on-chain without the need to lock up funds. That allows traders to use those assets elsewhere without canceling the offer and recovering the funds, explained Mangrove co-founder Vincent Danos in an interview with CoinDesk.