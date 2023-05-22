Bitcoin Pizza Day Turns Sour as Meme Coin Shysters Profit Over $200K in Rug Pulls

According to data from dextool's "live new pairs" section, there has been 14 pizza-related meme coins issued in the past 24 hours. Four have been confirmed as rug pulls, or schemes in which money is stolen from investors through any of a number of techniques. And at least five others are suspected of being so-called honey pots, in which an asset can be sold only to the contract creator, and purchasers are left holding tokens they can't get rid of.