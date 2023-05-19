Ripple Appoints Market Research Firm Nielsen's CFO Jenson to Board
Jenson has held leadership positions at Amazon, Delta Airlines, NBC, Electronic Arts, and Nielsen.
Blockchain firm Ripple appointed the CFO of market research firm Nielsen, Warren Jenson, to its board, the firm said on Friday.
“For cryptocurrency to successfully deliver on its potential to revolutionize traditional financial infrastructure, companies in the space must prioritize transparency,” Jenson said in a release. “I’m excited to bring my experience to the company and share Ripple’s commitment to upholding the highest standards.”
Jenson joins a list of notable figures on Ripple’s board, including ex-U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios, JPMorgan Chase's former Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer Sandie O’Connor, and Managing Director of Albright Stonebridge Group Michael Warren.
Recently, Ripple announced it had purchased Swiss crypto custody firm Metaco for $250 million. The acquisition was part of Ripple's plan to diversify its services and expand globally, amidst U.S. regulatory challenges.
CORRECTION (May 19, 16:13 UTC): Corrects to say Jenson is still the current CFO of Nielsen.
