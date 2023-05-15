Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Accelerates 6 EH/s Hashrate Target As Quarterly Loss Per Share Narrows

Bitcoin
$27,320.90+1.59%
Ethereum
$1,821.04+0.70%
Binance Coin
$314.59+0.51%
XRP
$0.42531174-0.76%
Cardano
$0.36856000+0.00%
Dogecoin
$0.07236515-0.08%
Solana
$21.25+0.72%
Polygon
$0.86437501+0.39%
Polkadot
$5.36-0.45%
Tron
$0.07004702+0.83%
Litecoin
$86.76+6.12%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.21%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000881-0.20%
Avalanche
$15.21+0.99%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,374.17+1.16%
Uniswap
$5.14+0.00%
Chainlink
$6.62+0.82%
Cosmos
$10.93-0.54%
Monero
$153.85+0.07%
Ethereum Classic
$18.29+0.41%
Stellar
$0.08851900+0.49%
Internet Computer
$5.29+2.02%
Bitcoin Cash
$117.32+1.36%
Filecoin
$4.48+0.58%
Lido DAO
$2.11+9.07%
Aptos
$8.62+2.34%
Hedera
$0.05258122+0.87%
Crypto.com
$0.06420613-2.25%
Quant
$108.15+0.10%
Arbitrum
$1.21+1.33%
NEAR Protocol
$1.66+0.24%
VeChain
$0.01942937+0.75%
ApeCoin
$3.36-0.37%
Algorand
$0.16607657+0.97%
The Graph
$0.12671619+9.00%
Fantom
$0.38539571+3.80%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.25%
Elrond
$38.73+0.53%
EOS
$0.88640000+0.52%
The Sandbox
$0.50353776-0.23%
Theta
$0.91264700+1.23%
Aave
$63.28+0.89%
Stacks
$0.63347104+0.29%
Decentraland
$0.46578014+1.87%
Tezos
$0.89077000+0.22%
Flow
$0.76370509+1.01%
Axie Infinity
$6.81+0.13%
Immutable X
$0.76336149+0.86%
Bitcoin SV
$35.32-1.80%
Synthetix
$2.10+3.28%
Curve DAO Token
$0.81721927+0.76%
NEO
$9.28+1.83%
Chiliz
$0.10793174+0.88%
Maker
$638.33+1.10%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060-0.94%
Optimism
$1.66-0.68%
Luna Classic
$0.00009035+0.98%
PAX Gold
$2,027.42+0.21%
Kava.io
$0.99347164-2.08%
eCash
$0.00002660-0.95%
Injective Protocol
$6.37+3.82%
Mina
$0.56501468+0.12%
IOTA
$0.17865943+0.29%
Dash
$41.95+1.80%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.12+0.69%
Flare
$0.02871079+1.78%
Woo Network
$0.23616848+2.99%
Zilliqa
$0.02407544+1.22%
Nexo
$0.67549929+1.01%
PancakeSwap
$1.87+0.55%
Loopring
$0.29105903+1.09%
Convex Finance
$4.67+0.61%
THORChain
$1.19-0.17%
dYdX
$2.22+2.82%
FLOKI
$0.00003539-0.90%
Enjin
$0.34067878+1.29%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.21%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21876000+2.61%
Mask Network
$3.84+0.82%
Holo
$0.00169702+1.43%
NEM
$0.03331326+2.28%
Zcash
$33.31+1.27%
Qtum
$2.62+1.89%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.52+1.26%
Oasis Network
$0.05363049+1.45%
Celo
$0.52848224+0.25%
Decred
$17.58+0.28%
Fetch.ai
$0.24623519+1.02%
Ravencoin
$0.02152866+2.08%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.93971181+0.28%
Audius
$0.23996173+2.06%
ICON
$0.25857204+1.46%
SXP
$0.42798393-0.30%
Compound
$35.17+0.80%
Stepn
$0.27609813+1.76%
Illuvium
$45.62+1.03%
Kusama
$25.81+0.86%
JasmyCoin
$0.00485420+0.94%
Yearn Finance
$6,971.05+2.27%
Gala
$0.03034840-0.04%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.90-2.01%
BLUR
$0.48036391-0.80%
Ankr
$0.02741472+7.43%
EthereumPoW
$2.04-0.21%
IoTeX
$0.02236570+4.41%
Harmony
$0.01649202+1.03%
Helium
$1.35-0.66%
Braintrust
$0.76342137-0.00%
Moonbeam
$0.29420356+0.90%
0x
$0.22252011+1.38%
Wax
$0.05669535+0.52%
Band Protocol
$1.46+0.18%
Siacoin
$0.00344863+0.63%
Sushiswap
$0.89661707+0.38%
Amp
$0.00299598+1.34%
UMA Protocol
$2.32-1.19%
Waves
$1.58+1.93%
Gains Network
$5.16+4.53%
TerraUSD
$0.01552829+2.56%
SafePal
$0.39848946+0.13%
Skale
$0.03226026+1.50%
SPACE ID
$0.50194145-3.79%
Polymath Network
$0.15008468-0.21%
Livepeer
$4.65+0.79%
Joe
$0.36658027+13.26%
DigiByte
$0.00784008+1.98%
Cartesi
$0.17160649+1.54%
Aragon
$3.10+0.73%
Lisk
$0.85609726+0.57%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02477534+9.23%
Stargate Finance
$0.64073820+4.55%
Synapse
$0.62221611+0.31%
NuCypher
$0.08994286-0.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021-1.74%
OMG Network
$0.81112899-3.70%
Nervos Network
$0.00337284+6.43%
iExec RLC
$1.53+1.93%
Kyber Network
$0.60650036+0.81%
MetisDAO
$23.61+1.96%
Secret
$0.49313942+0.64%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14597234-2.64%
Nano
$0.73596283+2.97%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00220804+1.17%
Celsius
$0.21246408-0.69%
Numeraire
$13.77+1.04%
Syscoin
$0.11881667+1.83%
Steem
$0.19479596+0.66%
COTI
$0.06921197+1.73%
Dent
$0.00084737+1.34%
MOBOX
$0.41269469+0.19%
Ren
$0.07739086+0.95%
Chromia
$0.13426089+0.31%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06+1.10%
WINkLink
$0.00007578+1.38%
Civic
$0.08866035+1.06%
Request
$0.08879106-0.38%
Spell Token
$0.00057487+0.83%
Bancor
$0.42320488+0.36%
Keep Network
$0.12003880-6.96%
Bifrost
$0.05044969+0.02%
Index Chain
$0.08627614-2.96%
NKN
$0.09582962+1.00%
SuperRare
$0.09986286+2.38%
WazirX
$0.12986596+1.26%
CEEK VR
$0.06520685+2.87%
Augur
$6.67-2.42%
RACA
$0.00015614+1.98%
Sun Token
$0.00539618+0.70%
Reef
$0.00220142+1.45%
XYO Network
$0.00397781+0.48%
Stormx
$0.00454441+0.30%
Moonriver
$6.53+1.94%
LooksRare
$0.08276665+6.58%
Storj
$0.31090542+1.84%
Voyager Token
$0.15226215+0.44%
Saitama
$0.00098021+0.05%
Orchid
$0.07106900+3.21%
Raydium
$0.19029657-0.23%
GAS
$2.72+0.29%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19962866+10.64%
Polkastarter
$0.36394238+0.46%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000010.14%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17580170+3.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21001071-0.01%
Verge
$0.00191736+0.32%
Serum
$0.08036163-0.66%
Adventure Gold
$0.38407844+6.35%
CLV
$0.04794999+0.81%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.91+1.06%
Quickswap
$59.65+1.06%
Enzyme
$18.56+0.06%
Star Atlas
$0.00219536+1.86%
Blue Zelle
$0.06042802+0.09%
Stafi
$0.37019065+4.27%
Harvest Finance
$28.71+3.39%
district0x
$0.02470321-9.05%
Rarible
$1.38+1.24%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01617609+0.72%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00303205+2.29%
Tokemak
$0.71331890+1.43%
Quantstamp
$0.01353905+4.63%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05555693-3.09%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.10-0.34%
Pepe
$0.00000164-8.72%
Tether
$1.00-0.21%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.23%
Dai
$0.99976291-0.18%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Accelerates 6 EH/s Hashrate Target As Quarterly Loss Per Share Narrows

In Q1 2023, the bitcoin miner's net loss per share narrowed to 1 cent, from 8 cents the previous quarter.

By Eliza Gkritsi
AccessTimeIconMay 15, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. UTC
Updated May 15, 2023 at 12:48 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Fans help the flow of air so that Bitfarms mining rigs can stay cool. (Eliza Gkritsi/CoinDesk)

Fans help the flow of air so that Bitfarms mining rigs can stay cool. (Eliza Gkritsi/CoinDesk)

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's crypto mining reporter based in Asia.

Bitcoin miner Bitfarms (BITF) accelerated its stated timeframe for reaching 6 exahash/second (EH/s) of computing power, as its per-share loss narrowed significantly quarter-on-quarter, according to a press release on Monday.

The miner said that it expects to hit the 6 EH/s goal by the end of the third quarter, as opposed to its previous goal of 2023-end. Its hashrate stood at 5 EH/s at the end of Q1. However, the firm had previously said it would reach 6 EH/s at the end of 2022.

At the time of writing, the miner's shares were up 7% in pre-market trading.

Bitfarms saw its net loss per share narrowed significantly to 1 cent, from 8 cents the quarter before, while its gross mining margin improved to 42%, from 33% the previous quarter. Its mining margin was 76% in Q1 2022.

The miner reported revenue of $30 million in the first quarter in 2023, compared with $27 million the quarter before and $40 million the year prior.

The Canadian firm has been working to deleverage its balance sheet for several months, along with other miners, by selling bitcoin and paying down its loans. In January, it warned it might default on some of its debt.

Up to April 2023, Bitfarms has sold 1,646 bitcoins (BTC) for $38 million.

Read more: Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Starts Production in Argentina, Increases Hashrate to 4.1 EH/s

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Eliza Gkritsi

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's crypto mining reporter based in Asia.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Eliza Gkritsi

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's crypto mining reporter based in Asia.

Read more about
BitfarmsBitcoin MiningMining CentersCanada