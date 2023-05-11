Bitcoin Miner Marathon First-Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates as SEC Extends Probe

Marathon posted a net loss of $0.05 per share compared with an average estimate of $0.08 according to FactSet data. The loss narrowed from the previous quarter, when it was $3.14, as well as the same period in 2022, when it was $0.12, according to a Wednesday filing. Revenue rose to $51.1 million from $28.4 million in the previous three months. The figure was little changed from the year-earlier period. Analysts had forecast revenue of $48.8 million for the quarter.