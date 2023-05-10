Uniswap Weighs Proposal to Enrich Token Holders, Switch on Liquidity Pool Fees

Implementing fees on the pools would allow the Uniswap protocol to top up its treasury’s coffers and provide rewards to holders of the protocol’s native token Uniswap (UNI). Uniswap’s decision to further monetize its platform by switching on fees for a large swath of its version-three (v3) liquidity pools and all of its version-two (v2) pools could also set a precedent for the large DeFi ecosystem, of which Uniswap has captured roughly 70% market share.