Crypto Isn’t Ready for Jack Bogle

It’s not enough to simply hold the top assets and expect they will continue to outperform. Assets that fell out of the top ranks of the market have historically not been able to re-enter. We analyzed the annual rankings of the top digital assets by market cap. If a token fell out of the top 10 or top 100, how often were they able to re-enter? We found that there were 12 assets that fell out of the top 10 rankings, and none were able to re-establish their position in the top 10. There was more turnover in the top 100: 115 assets fell out of the ranking, and only 12, or 10%, were able to re-enter.