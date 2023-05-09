Hut 8's Alberta Bitcoin Mine Running at 15% Installed Hashrate Due to Electrical Issues
The firm has been facing operational issues as it tries to complete a merger with U.S. Bitcoin Corp.
Hut 8 Mining's (HUT) site in Drumheller, Alberta is currently running at 15% of its installed hashrate due to electrical issues, with a restoration expected in 10-12 weeks, the firm said on Tuesday.
The miner, which is undergoing one of the most significant mergers in the industry with U.S. Bitcoin Corp, first announced the issues in March.
"High energy input levels" into the machines has been causing "equipment failures" at Drumheller, while spikes in energy prices have created "additional headwinds," the firm said. Hut 8 has implemented firmware to decrease the voltage of the power supply, while it is trying to repair machines and hire more staff.
Hut 8 did not respond to CoinDesk's request for additional details on the Drumheller mine.
The Drumheller site likely accounts for as much as 0.9 exahash/second (EH/s) of Hut 8's computing power. Total installed hashrate across its two Alberta sites was at 2.6 EH/s at the end of April. The Medicine Hat site in the Canadian state "hit an all-time operational high" of 1.72 EH/s in March, the firm previously said.
Hut 8 also had to stop running 7,000 miners at its third site in North Bay, Ontario due to a dispute with its power provider, in mid-November, and move them to Medicine Hat. Hut 8 hasn't found a way to operationalize them as of the end of April.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.