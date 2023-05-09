DeFi Broker Prime Protocol Introduces Bridgeless Cross-Chain Token Transfers

Bitcoin
$27,417.25-1.78%
Ethereum
$1,840.72-1.38%
Binance Coin
$312.48-1.73%
XRP
$0.42193330-2.77%
Cardano
$0.36127200-3.50%
Dogecoin
$0.07256757-2.60%
Solana
$20.57-2.84%
Polygon
$0.86861860-7.00%
Polkadot
$5.31-2.08%
Tron
$0.06907888+0.88%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.04%
Litecoin
$78.34-3.43%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000880-2.19%
Avalanche
$15.29-3.02%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,470.39-1.51%
Uniswap
$4.98-2.75%
Chainlink
$6.48-3.63%
Cosmos
$10.33-6.18%
Monero
$152.86+0.01%
Ethereum Classic
$18.89+2.26%
Stellar
$0.08862800-1.54%
Bitcoin Cash
$120.82+6.82%
Internet Computer
$5.22-5.90%
Filecoin
$4.53-5.44%
Hedera
$0.05332795-3.10%
Lido DAO
$1.89+11.55%
Crypto.com
$0.06515540-3.43%
Aptos
$8.24-5.87%
Quant
$103.98-2.49%
NEAR Protocol
$1.61-3.12%
VeChain
$0.01930403-2.35%
Arbitrum
$1.09-7.18%
ApeCoin
$3.32-4.22%
Algorand
$0.16397517-3.12%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99706306+0.33%
EOS
$0.91760000-1.87%
The Graph
$0.11310130-5.10%
Fantom
$0.36186439-3.94%
Stacks
$0.69091353-10.43%
Elrond
$37.40-2.55%
The Sandbox
$0.50720007-3.33%
Aave
$63.95-3.26%
Theta
$0.89169619-2.62%
Decentraland
$0.47188241-3.14%
Tezos
$0.90600000-3.92%
Flow
$0.77154986-2.78%
Axie Infinity
$6.86-1.15%
Bitcoin SV
$39.02+27.08%
Immutable X
$0.75739815-6.01%
Synthetix
$2.17-4.26%
Curve DAO Token
$0.83297885-1.51%
NEO
$9.26-1.75%
Maker
$668.66-2.34%
Chiliz
$0.11270801-4.81%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060+1.22%
Optimism
$1.71-5.84%
eCash
$0.00002750+2.66%
PAX Gold
$2,033.82+0.17%
Injective Protocol
$6.38-7.81%
IOTA
$0.17990786-2.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00008427-5.19%
Mina
$0.54448494-1.52%
Dash
$41.40-5.72%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.09-2.58%
Kava.io
$0.80062698+7.63%
Zilliqa
$0.02380515-3.52%
Nexo
$0.66771358-1.79%
PancakeSwap
$1.88-3.56%
Woo Network
$0.22172092-13.77%
Loopring
$0.29507389-1.96%
THORChain
$1.19-3.67%
Convex Finance
$4.62-5.89%
Enjin
$0.34432162-2.34%
dYdX
$2.13-4.07%
FLOKI
$0.00003436-4.99%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.20%
JasmyCoin
$0.00685983-5.45%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21599000-1.74%
Mask Network
$3.84-3.50%
NEM
$0.03312132-1.18%
Zcash
$32.77-3.38%
Holo
$0.00163724-3.99%
Qtum
$2.59-1.87%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.35-1.52%
Fetch.ai
$0.24983885-7.52%
Oasis Network
$0.05156757+0.23%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.94795257-8.07%
Celo
$0.50749269-2.65%
SXP
$0.44338937-4.78%
Compound
$36.32-2.99%
Audius
$0.23751375-4.35%
Ravencoin
$0.02082735-2.82%
Decred
$16.40-2.74%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.82+2.24%
Yearn Finance
$7,319.96-2.53%
Illuvium
$45.66-3.32%
ICON
$0.24122773-4.56%
Kusama
$25.50-4.22%
EthereumPoW
$2.10-4.29%
BLUR
$0.48685604-0.51%
Ankr
$0.02634960-2.34%
Gala
$0.02838567-4.23%
Stepn
$0.25533079-6.09%
IoTeX
$0.02195605-5.42%
Helium
$1.39+3.51%
UMA Protocol
$2.78-3.22%
Braintrust
$0.78709633-2.17%
Harmony
$0.01577172-3.44%
0x
$0.21871999-2.76%
Moonbeam
$0.29324980-3.50%
Siacoin
$0.00353629-1.62%
Band Protocol
$1.44-5.33%
Wax
$0.05858437-2.25%
Amp
$0.00309367-0.68%
Sushiswap
$0.89376969-4.40%
Waves
$1.59-6.28%
TerraUSD
$0.01496590-8.02%
SafePal
$0.39587136-7.13%
Polymath Network
$0.16042495-10.34%
Skale
$0.03176046-3.39%
NuCypher
$0.10678317+17.51%
Livepeer
$4.72-3.94%
Synapse
$0.67280049-5.54%
DigiByte
$0.00788644-4.93%
Lisk
$0.86894213-1.58%
Cartesi
$0.17134480-5.05%
OMG Network
$0.88684482-3.30%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000022-4.56%
Aragon
$2.96+2.62%
Stargate Finance
$0.63672098-3.15%
Joe
$0.33408119-0.96%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02306742-7.70%
iExec RLC
$1.57-14.57%
MetisDAO
$25.48-5.82%
Nervos Network
$0.00328154-1.21%
Secret
$0.52676977-3.03%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15301232-0.21%
Celsius
$0.24905227-4.59%
Kyber Network
$0.60052326-2.14%
Nano
$0.72582812-2.92%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00223230-2.99%
Numeraire
$13.91-0.86%
Steem
$0.19741569-1.90%
Syscoin
$0.12014457+0.47%
COTI
$0.06999157+0.70%
MOBOX
$0.42336284-2.31%
Dent
$0.00082804-2.29%
Ren
$0.07690576-2.62%
Keep Network
$0.13765774-5.28%
Chromia
$0.13241251-5.34%
WINkLink
$0.00007747-1.93%
Civic
$0.09252405-1.63%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.02-2.85%
Spell Token
$0.00059188-4.01%
Request
$0.08858123-1.79%
Bancor
$0.43058602-3.14%
Bifrost
$0.05130173-4.94%
SuperRare
$0.10269330-3.14%
RACA
$0.00015214-4.57%
Index Chain
$0.08535894-5.09%
WazirX
$0.13414761-4.57%
NKN
$0.09356888-4.49%
CEEK VR
$0.06571677-2.35%
Augur
$6.88+4.65%
LooksRare
$0.09804296-6.12%
Stormx
$0.00467913-3.80%
Sun Token
$0.00544154-1.63%
XYO Network
$0.00397948-3.76%
Voyager Token
$0.17120222-7.70%
Reef
$0.00217649-4.19%
Saitama
$0.00111002+11.81%
Moonriver
$6.79+2.84%
Storj
$0.30924931-1.78%
Orchid
$0.07155165-2.18%
Raydium
$0.19717337-4.61%
GAS
$2.77-1.32%
Polkastarter
$0.37086593-0.99%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18170945-3.68%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-13.42%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21428971-2.84%
Serum
$0.08518082-9.03%
Verge
$0.00191176-1.56%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15489011-2.54%
CLV
$0.04997464-1.13%
Quickswap
$61.92-2.77%
Enzyme
$19.61-8.06%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.94-4.59%
Adventure Gold
$0.36220202-5.81%
Star Atlas
$0.00231158-0.93%
district0x
$0.02678559-5.17%
Harvest Finance
$27.24-2.62%
Rarible
$1.42+0.60%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00301771-2.57%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01588109-4.02%
Tokemak
$0.74449382+2.03%
Quantstamp
$0.01373368-3.68%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05666875-8.08%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.24-3.68%
Tether
$1.00+0.00%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.04%
Dai
$0.99987429+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

DeFi Broker Prime Protocol Introduces Bridgeless Cross-Chain Token Transfers

The protocol aims to eliminate the need for token bridges, wraps and swaps to make moving crypto tokens between blockchains safer.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconMay 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. UTC
Updated May 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. UTC
Cross-chain bridge attacks equal $2B in 2022

Prime Protocol to eliminate need for cross-chain bridges (Charlie Green/Unsplash)

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Prime Protocol, a decentralized finance-based (DeFi) prime brokerage, has released an asset-based lending services that aims to eliminate the need for inter-blockchain token transfers, according to a Tuesday press release.

The protocol will let users borrow against the value of their entire asset portfolio across several supported blockchains, including Moonbeam, Ethereum, Arbitrum and Avalanche, without the need for token bridges

Token bridges, which move cryptocurrency tokens from one blockchain network to another, can suffer exploits, potentially causing users to lose their crypto to hackers. Blockchain security firm Chainalysis estimated that over $2 billion had been lost in cross-chain bridge hacks last year.

“This is a significant security enhancement for the entire DeFi industry because it eliminates manual bridging as a point of vulnerability that is often exploited,” Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake, a development team for Moonbeam, said in the release.

Existing DeFi protocol infrastructures typically support the movement of assets, backed by a single form of collateral, on just one blockchain, Yoo added.

Prime Protocol began operating on testnet in September. The protocol has more than 51,000 unique users.

Read More: What Are Blockchain Bridges and How Do They Work?

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Read more about
Bridgecross-chain bridgecross-blockchain bridgeDeFiOn-chain Data