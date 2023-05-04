Bitcoin
U.S. Court Orders SEC to Respond to Coinbase Allegations Within 10 Days

Coinbase last week argued that the SEC is providing insufficient regulatory guidance for U.S. companies operating in the crypto sector

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMay 4, 2023 at 12:47 p.m. UTC
Updated May 4, 2023 at 12:52 p.m. UTC

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been ordered by a U.S. court to respond to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase's (COIN) complaint over how it applies securities laws to digital assets.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals said in a Wednesday filing that the SEC must file its response within 10 days. Coinbase may then file a response seven days thereafter.

Coinbase last week argued that the SEC is providing insufficient regulatory guidance for U.S. companies operating in the crypto sector, saying that the commission must "at a minimum must set forth how those inapt and inapposite requirements are to be adapted to digital assets."

The crypto exchange referred back to a 2022 petition asking for formal rulemaking within the digital assets sector, to which the SEC is yet to respond. The 10-day deadline ordered this week refers to the SEC's requirement to provide a legal basis for why it has not responded to the petition.

Coinbase has been attempting to launch a pre-emptive strike against the SEC, which said in March it expected to sue the exchange over allegations of offering unregistered securities products.

Read More: Coinbase Could Move Away From U.S. if No Regulatory Clarity: CEO Brian Armstrong

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.



Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Read more about
CoinbaseSECCourt