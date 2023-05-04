OpenTrade Raises Over $1.5M for Building Crypto Structured Financial Products

Users can deposit USDC stablecoins or Euro Coin (EUROC) from their wallets into the OpenTrade liquidity pools. In exchange, the user receives an ERC-20 token representing a pro rata claim on the net asset value (NAV) of the pool and its underlying assets. To withdraw, a user can redeem the liquidity pool tokens for the equivalent amount of USDC or EUROC, an amount that will include a pro rata share of the principal and accrued interest.