Gaming Studio Bitblox to Build On-Chain Games for $68B Online Gambling Industry
Bitblox Games will exclusively build crypto games on the Hxro Network, a Solana-based distributed liquidity layer for betting applications.
Bitblox Games, a gaming studio registered in the Isle of Man, announced Thursday morning that it will be bringing crypto games to igaming, the roughly $68 billion online gambling industry.
The gaming studio, which said it is the first to introduce blockchain-based gaming to the online gambling market, will exclusively build on the Hxro Network, a distributed liquidity layer for betting applications on the Solana blockchain, to create “a suite of on-chain games,” said the announcement.
Bitblox Games’ recent move to build crypto games for the online gambling industry could bring about significant changes to the Solana ecosystem, Hxro Network and online gambling industry as these on-chain games are focused on helping expand the current user base of igaming operators as well as letting users play in new ways.
“Onchain gaming is a surprisingly underserved subset of the multibillion-dollar global igaming market,” according to Hxro co-founder Dan Gunsberg. “Bitblox will bring the online gambling industry into the Web3 era,” he added.
