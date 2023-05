Crypto Innovation and Regulation Should Be Partners, Not Adversaries

There’s another way to say people are optimistic about crypto: The market cap of the PEPE meme coin has surged to half a billion dollars following a 2,100% surge since its April debut. BitMEX is offering derivatives contracts tied to PEPE with enormous leverage. Caveat emptor abounds here, of course. With no apparent there there, just degens and day traders moving the price up and down, this sure seems like the kind of speculative fervor that usually ends in tears – though dogecoin (DOGE), probably the most famous meme coin, is still around after so many years, so who knows.