Coinbase Faced With Too Much Regulatory Uncertainty, Rating Cut to Neutral: Citi
The bank slashed its price target for the crypto exchange to $65 from $80.
Coinbase (COIN) will remain weighed down by high levels of uncertainty, until crypto regulations are better established in the U.S., Wall Street giant Citi (C) said in a research report on Monday.
The bank cut its rating on the stock from buy to neutral and cut its price target to $65 from $80. Coinbase shares dropped 1.2% to $49.54 in premarket trading.
“Coinbase’s notions of redomiciling outside of the U.S., the company’s public responses, and now a formal suit against the SEC are indicative that the Well’s process has not (yet?) been productive,” analysts led by Peter Chistiansen wrote.
“The failure of Signature Bank and whether it was crypto related along with other events of the past year are all fodder for the SEC,” the analysts wrote.
Citi says that Coinbase remains a category leader and “one of the better positioned platforms should broader integration with traditional finance occur,” but the exchange is now being “tasked to advocate for a reputationally damaged industry and pave a sustainable pathway towards regulatory compliance.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.