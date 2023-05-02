Bitcoin
Coinbase Faced With Too Much Regulatory Uncertainty, Rating Cut to Neutral: Citi

The bank slashed its price target for the crypto exchange to $65 from $80.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconMay 2, 2023 at 12:38 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Coinbase Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong attends Consensus 2019 (Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Coinbase Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong attends Consensus 2019 at the Hilton Midtown on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Coinbase (COIN) will remain weighed down by high levels of uncertainty, until crypto regulations are better established in the U.S., Wall Street giant Citi (C) said in a research report on Monday.

The bank cut its rating on the stock from buy to neutral and cut its price target to $65 from $80. Coinbase shares dropped 1.2% to $49.54 in premarket trading.

“Coinbase’s notions of redomiciling outside of the U.S., the company’s public responses, and now a formal suit against the SEC are indicative that the Well’s process has not (yet?) been productive,” analysts led by Peter Chistiansen wrote.

“The failure of Signature Bank and whether it was crypto related along with other events of the past year are all fodder for the SEC,” the analysts wrote.

Citi says that Coinbase remains a category leader and “one of the better positioned platforms should broader integration with traditional finance occur,” but the exchange is now being “tasked to advocate for a reputationally damaged industry and pave a sustainable pathway towards regulatory compliance.”

Read more: Coinbase Will Be ‘Best Investment’ Over Next 5 Years: Boost VC’s Adam Draper

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Will Canny

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Will Canny

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Read more about
CoinbaseCitiRegulation