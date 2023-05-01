Bitcoin
Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Books a Much Smaller Bitcoin Impairment Charge

Amid BTC's big rally, the company's impairment loss narrowed to $18.9 million in the first quarter from $197.6 million in the fourth quarter.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconMay 1, 2023 at 8:53 p.m. UTC
Updated May 1, 2023 at 8:58 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: MicroStrategy Executive Director Michael Saylor (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy (MSTR) booked a far smaller accounting writedown tied to its bitcoin (BTC) hoard last quarter versus the final three months of 2022, helped by the cryptocurrency's giant rally to begin the year.

MicroStrategy's impairment loss was $18.9 million for the first quarter, down from the fourth quarter's $197.6 million and the $170.1 million loss a year earlier, according to a statement Monday.

The company also bought more bitcoin in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 140,000, and pre-paid its Silvergate loan.

“We strengthened our capital structure by reducing leverage by fully repaying our bitcoin-backed loan. We also continued to strategically manage our balance sheet through the addition of 7,500 bitcoin in the quarter," said Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kang said in the statement. "The conviction in our bitcoin strategy remains strong as the digital asset environment continues to mature."

Shares of the business-software company rose about 2% in after-hours trading on Monday, following the release of the quarterly results.

Read more: MicroStrategy in Unique Position to Benefit From Rising Bitcoin Price: Berenberg

Edited by Nick Baker.

Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

