DeFi Protocol 0VIX Loses Nearly $2M in Flash-Loan Exploit

Bitcoin
$29,175.78+0.57%
Ethereum
$1,894.33+0.32%
Binance Coin
$322.99-2.02%
XRP
$0.46909775+2.59%
Cardano
$0.40151300-2.23%
Dogecoin
$0.07969685+0.22%
Polygon
$0.99056471-0.56%
Solana
$22.48+3.49%
Polkadot
$5.84-1.19%
Litecoin
$88.80+0.17%
Binance USD
$0.99895750-0.10%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001020-0.24%
Tron
$0.06592574+0.65%
Avalanche
$17.42+0.09%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,695.36+2.05%
Uniswap
$5.49+0.99%
Chainlink
$7.04-0.59%
Cosmos
$11.49+0.60%
Monero
$153.97-1.37%
Ethereum Classic
$19.59+0.05%
Internet Computer
$6.00+9.32%
Stellar
$0.09414600+1.12%
Bitcoin Cash
$117.07-0.38%
Filecoin
$5.34+0.82%
Crypto.com
$0.07687432+2.48%
Aptos
$10.01-0.78%
Hedera
$0.06060615+0.14%
Lido DAO
$2.08-0.08%
Arbitrum
$1.40-0.80%
NEAR Protocol
$1.90-0.30%
Quant
$113.11+1.64%
VeChain
$0.02234816+0.51%
ApeCoin
$4.02-0.62%
Algorand
$0.18206265-0.07%
The Graph
$0.13625393-1.51%
Fantom
$0.41881984-1.53%
EOS
$1.03+0.58%
Elrond
$43.69-1.80%
The Sandbox
$0.57894642+0.21%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99228166-0.57%
Aave
$70.55+0.96%
Immutable X
$1.06+1.72%
Decentraland
$0.54504511+0.05%
Theta
$0.99247876-0.73%
Stacks
$0.71865566-2.69%
Tezos
$1.01-0.36%
Flow
$0.89331037+0.33%
Axie Infinity
$7.88+0.52%
Synthetix
$2.42+0.46%
NEO
$10.66-1.41%
Curve DAO Token
$0.92025968-0.79%
Chiliz
$0.12749133+0.18%
Injective Protocol
$8.49-4.98%
Optimism
$2.14-1.54%
Bitcoin SV
$33.87+0.47%
Luna Classic
$0.00010805+0.05%
Maker
$697.53+0.75%
BitTorrent
$0.00000064-1.15%
Mina
$0.67008375-0.34%
eCash
$0.00002949+0.73%
Dash
$49.84+0.52%
IOTA
$0.19880841+0.32%
PancakeSwap
$2.75+5.74%
PAX Gold
$1,983.77-0.02%
FTX Token
$1.50-2.12%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.17-0.15%
Woo Network
$0.28985783+4.20%
Zilliqa
$0.02860866-0.95%
dYdX
$2.72+4.31%
Loopring
$0.34497166-1.75%
Convex Finance
$5.29+0.54%
THORChain
$1.35-0.94%
Nexo
$0.71538624+2.53%
Enjin
$0.39228244+0.08%
Kava.io
$0.78850844-2.20%
Basic Attention Token
$0.25052000-0.00%
FLOKI
$0.00003594-1.25%
Fetch.ai
$0.33493736-0.16%
Zcash
$37.79+2.34%
Mask Network
$4.64-1.49%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.25+0.80%
NEM
$0.03627761-0.40%
JasmyCoin
$0.00673270+2.89%
EthereumPoW
$2.94-1.34%
SXP
$0.55967791-2.52%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.11+1.13%
Oasis Network
$0.06177455+0.44%
BLUR
$0.67905541-2.55%
Celo
$0.60364019-0.09%
Audius
$0.29807587-1.17%
Qtum
$2.83-0.79%
Gala
$0.03877961+0.04%
Ravencoin
$0.02380030-0.21%
ICON
$0.29270042+1.32%
Decred
$18.63-0.54%
Compound
$40.18-0.56%
Kusama
$30.51-0.92%
Yearn Finance
$8,191.65-0.64%
Illuvium
$52.18-0.62%
Helium
$1.77-2.35%
Ankr
$0.03105029-0.71%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.42+0.14%
IoTeX
$0.02584811+4.06%
Stepn
$0.33097481+2.12%
0x
$0.25912897-0.97%
Moonbeam
$0.34777462-1.68%
Polymath Network
$0.23982492+21.92%
Band Protocol
$1.71-0.97%
Braintrust
$0.83377075-0.53%
Siacoin
$0.00398775+2.55%
TerraUSD
$0.02039647+3.73%
Sushiswap
$1.03-0.16%
Amp
$0.00349029-1.55%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
Waves
$1.91-1.14%
Wax
$0.06753755+0.33%
Skale
$0.03877952-1.01%
Joe
$0.49399296-2.24%
Cartesi
$0.22674593-4.11%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03248078-0.91%
SafePal
$0.43372974-1.09%
Livepeer
$5.62+0.43%
DigiByte
$0.00936496+0.60%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000026-2.43%
OMG Network
$1.03-2.06%
Stargate Finance
$0.80464388-0.02%
Lisk
$0.96619127+0.10%
Nervos Network
$0.00407657+8.41%
UMA Protocol
$1.89-0.09%
Aragon
$3.29-1.18%
Secret
$0.62754711-0.33%
Celsius
$0.28643660+0.11%
MetisDAO
$26.82-0.69%
Kyber Network
$0.69633565+0.61%
iExec RLC
$1.58+0.49%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00258577-0.91%
Nano
$0.81110745-0.10%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15647985+3.00%
Syscoin
$0.14843267+0.58%
Numeraire
$16.37-0.69%
COTI
$0.07997905+0.24%
MOBOX
$0.49885160-0.09%
Ren
$0.09356370-0.59%
Dent
$0.00097535-0.39%
Steem
$0.21034815+0.48%
Chromia
$0.15659503+0.94%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.51+1.98%
Keep Network
$0.15162069+0.46%
Civic
$0.10223044+0.06%
Spell Token
$0.00068216-0.43%
Bancor
$0.47483972-1.28%
WazirX
$0.16024279-0.46%
Bifrost
$0.05687877-1.44%
SuperRare
$0.11522358+1.57%
Request
$0.09192578-0.65%
NKN
$0.10862130-0.11%
Voyager Token
$0.23821874-5.84%
Stormx
$0.00603935+10.22%
CEEK VR
$0.07408350-3.31%
Index Chain
$0.08294135-9.80%
XYO Network
$0.00464995-1.50%
Augur
$7.42+0.91%
Sun Token
$0.00574399+0.34%
Moonriver
$7.57-1.03%
Storj
$0.35377814+0.51%
Raydium
$0.23344989-0.86%
Orchid
$0.07935621+0.70%
Serum
$0.12137742-1.62%
GAS
$3.13+0.74%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23301141-0.34%
Polkastarter
$0.41960744+0.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.26697069-1.10%
Verge
$0.00230544+0.63%
Adventure Gold
$0.48668318+0.25%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20140757-0.65%
Quickswap
$77.77-1.89%
CLV
$0.05902117-0.09%
Star Atlas
$0.00288454+0.87%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.38-0.68%
Enzyme
$20.56-1.93%
district0x
$0.02940000-0.68%
Harvest Finance
$32.17-1.96%
Rarible
$1.84+27.17%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00392293+0.79%
Tokemak
$0.90567956-1.23%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07595306+0.32%
Quantstamp
$0.01582681-1.51%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00018967-2.32%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.61%
Holo
$0.00189666+0.10%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.07%
Saitama
$0.00148039-0.98%
Reef
$0.00266619+0.06%
LooksRare
$0.13433983+2.95%
WINkLink
$0.00008499+0.46%
Harmony
$0.02009999-1.68%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01901469+0.26%
Synapse
$0.82912836-2.77%
Tether
$0.99935963-0.08%
USD Coin
$0.99894905-0.09%
Dai
$0.99893810-0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

DeFi Protocol 0VIX Loses Nearly $2M in Flash-Loan Exploit

The attacker stole 1.45 USDC along with other tokens.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 28, 2023 at 12:44 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 28, 2023 at 12:55 p.m. UTC
Laptop hacker (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

0VIX hit by flash-loan exploit. (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Decentralized-finance protocol 0VIX has lost roughly $2 million in a flash-loan exploit, according to on-chain data on Polygon's block explorer.

A total of 1.45 million USDC, along with other tokens, was stolen before being bridged to the Ethereum mainnet on Stargate Finance, where it was eventually swapped for ether (ETH).

The protocol had $6.4 million in total value locked before the exploit. That figure has now slumped to $1.7 million as investors rapidly withdrew their capital.

This is the latest in a series of crypto exploits, with ZkSync-based decentralized exchange Merlin suffering a $2 million rug pull on Wednesday.

0VIX confirmed the attack on Twitter, stating that it is "working with its security partners to look into the current situation."

"Only POS has been currently affected but zkEVM has been paused as a precaution and will likely be enabled shortly again," it added.

Read more: DEX Merlin and CertiK Plan to Compensate $2M to Users Impacted in Rug Pull

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Read more about
Polygonflash-loan-attackExploitOn-chain Data