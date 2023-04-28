DeFi Protocol 0VIX Loses Nearly $2M in Flash-Loan Exploit
The attacker stole 1.45 USDC along with other tokens.
Decentralized-finance protocol 0VIX has lost roughly $2 million in a flash-loan exploit, according to on-chain data on Polygon's block explorer.
The protocol had $6.4 million in total value locked before the exploit. That figure has now slumped to $1.7 million as investors rapidly withdrew their capital.
This is the latest in a series of crypto exploits, with ZkSync-based decentralized exchange Merlin suffering a $2 million rug pull on Wednesday.
0VIX confirmed the attack on Twitter, stating that it is "working with its security partners to look into the current situation."
"Only POS has been currently affected but zkEVM has been paused as a precaution and will likely be enabled shortly again," it added.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.