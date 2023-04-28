Bitcoin
Argo Blockchain Slumps to Full-Year Loss on Bitcoin Price Slide

The crypto mining company is in a stronger position now, interim CEO El-Bakly said.

By Sheldon Reback
AccessTimeIconApr 28, 2023 at 8:18 a.m. UTC
The Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas. (Argo Blockchain)





Argo Blockchain (ARB), the only U.K.-listed cryptocurrency miner, slumped to a full-year loss in 2022 as the price of bitcoin fell and mining difficulty increased, driving up costs.

The London-based company reported a net loss of 194.2 million British pounds ($240 million) compared with net income of 30.8 million pounds the year before, it said in a statement. The bitcoin price slumped more than 60% last year.

The company avoided filing for bankruptcy protection after agreeing to sell its Helios mining facility in Dickens Country, Texas, to Galaxy Digital for $65 million. It also negotiated a new $35 million loan from investor Michael Novogratz’s crypto-focused financial-services firm, secured by its mining equipment.

"Having navigated challenging market conditions in both the crypto sector and the global economy in the second half of 2022, Argo has emerged stronger and in a much more solid financial position," interim CEO Seif El-Bakly said in the statement.

Shares of the company fell 3% in early trading in London.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.



Sheldon Reback is a CoinDesk news editor based in London. He owns a small amount of ether.



Sheldon Reback is a CoinDesk news editor based in London. He owns a small amount of ether.

