Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol Piloting a Waste Gas Methodology With Miner Crusoe Energy

Ensuring that this gas would otherwise be flared, adding onto greenhouse gases, is key to the methodology. SBP wants to "ensure that using this waste gas is not perpetuating the problem," whilst "recognizing that oil and gas will be used for many years to come," said Brad van Voorhees, co-founder and CEO of SBP. "When done responsibly, utilizing this waste gas is actually really the ideal sort of energy transition process," he said.