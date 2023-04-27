Russian Bitcoin Wallets Allegedly Exposed by Apparent Hacker

Bitcoin
$29,105.30-2.30%
Ethereum
$1,897.52-2.61%
Binance Coin
$331.84-2.99%
XRP
$0.45873945-3.63%
Cardano
$0.41230100-0.22%
Dogecoin
$0.07991235-3.03%
Polygon
$1.01-2.44%
Solana
$22.19-2.12%
Polkadot
$5.93-3.93%
Litecoin
$89.05-3.22%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.04%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001026-2.92%
Tron
$0.06558288-1.93%
Avalanche
$17.58-2.43%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,092.21-2.42%
Uniswap
$5.49-1.63%
Chainlink
$7.12-3.95%
Cosmos
$11.38+1.09%
Monero
$156.51-3.00%
Ethereum Classic
$19.72-2.16%
Stellar
$0.09379200-2.36%
Internet Computer
$5.61-1.48%
Bitcoin Cash
$116.92-4.66%
Filecoin
$5.34-3.18%
Aptos
$10.10-5.43%
Crypto.com
$0.07511405+2.53%
Hedera
$0.06083054-3.55%
Lido DAO
$2.11-3.08%
Arbitrum
$1.42-3.90%
NEAR Protocol
$1.92-3.20%
Quant
$112.12-1.46%
VeChain
$0.02234993-3.58%
ApeCoin
$4.07-0.86%
Algorand
$0.18261557-3.15%
The Graph
$0.13975999-4.87%
Fantom
$0.42668646-4.50%
EOS
$1.02-5.12%
Elrond
$44.29+4.73%
The Sandbox
$0.58272749-4.04%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99831238+0.16%
Aave
$70.69-2.73%
Stacks
$0.73584721-6.24%
Decentraland
$0.55234613-3.01%
Immutable X
$1.05+3.90%
Theta
$1.00-4.88%
Tezos
$1.03-1.96%
Flow
$0.89724432-3.53%
Axie Infinity
$7.90-3.37%
Synthetix
$2.44-5.60%
NEO
$10.91-2.85%
Curve DAO Token
$0.93940312-2.44%
Injective Protocol
$9.17+4.49%
Optimism
$2.17-5.73%
Chiliz
$0.12776563-1.26%
Bitcoin SV
$33.71-3.04%
Luna Classic
$0.00010858-3.95%
Maker
$697.51-2.12%
BitTorrent
$0.00000064-1.81%
Mina
$0.67817707-3.45%
eCash
$0.00002946-2.68%
Dash
$50.12-4.29%
IOTA
$0.19964715-3.44%
PAX Gold
$1,983.60-0.44%
PancakeSwap
$2.63-3.61%
FTX Token
$1.52-7.42%
Woo Network
$0.29462259+4.53%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.18-0.85%
Zilliqa
$0.02915007-4.48%
Loopring
$0.35300534-2.63%
dYdX
$2.63-1.24%
THORChain
$1.37-3.90%
Convex Finance
$5.30-3.51%
Kava.io
$0.80912455-1.78%
Enjin
$0.39554040-3.39%
Nexo
$0.69903893-1.93%
Basic Attention Token
$0.25368000-2.60%
Fetch.ai
$0.34082527-3.97%
FLOKI
$0.00003619-5.03%
Zcash
$38.20-0.18%
Mask Network
$4.73-5.57%
NEM
$0.03671901-3.19%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.25-2.63%
SXP
$0.57556902-5.58%
EthereumPoW
$2.98-2.95%
BLUR
$0.70065147+7.61%
Oasis Network
$0.06263393-1.88%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.09-3.15%
JasmyCoin
$0.00651596-1.01%
Audius
$0.30553522-3.72%
Celo
$0.60931719-2.16%
Qtum
$2.87-4.25%
Gala
$0.03886023-4.93%
Ravencoin
$0.02397289-3.39%
Decred
$18.86-1.08%
Compound
$40.75-1.61%
Kusama
$31.01-3.93%
ICON
$0.29062757-1.12%
Yearn Finance
$8,257.56-3.70%
Illuvium
$52.89-2.73%
Helium
$1.81-4.25%
Ankr
$0.03139804-4.24%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.30-3.42%
Stepn
$0.32671317-4.20%
IoTeX
$0.02504653-1.05%
0x
$0.26594923-1.41%
Moonbeam
$0.35435468-3.12%
Band Protocol
$1.74-4.30%
Braintrust
$0.83109834-1.84%
Sushiswap
$1.05-3.15%
Siacoin
$0.00389352-4.17%
Amp
$0.00355886-1.69%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
Waves
$1.94-3.60%
TerraUSD
$0.01971153-1.42%
Wax
$0.06774248-2.63%
Skale
$0.03952809-4.71%
Joe
$0.50747595-1.41%
Polymath Network
$0.19580000+26.17%
Cartesi
$0.23573956-4.68%
SafePal
$0.44176676-3.08%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03302448-5.25%
Livepeer
$5.63-5.28%
DigiByte
$0.00943560-2.63%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027-4.32%
OMG Network
$1.07-2.84%
Stargate Finance
$0.82550577+3.60%
Lisk
$0.97095179-3.05%
UMA Protocol
$1.90-2.81%
Nervos Network
$0.00398994+0.42%
Aragon
$3.30-1.71%
Secret
$0.62825353-2.70%
Celsius
$0.29148916-1.09%
MetisDAO
$27.02-4.93%
Kyber Network
$0.70018567-2.95%
iExec RLC
$1.59-2.61%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00262079-2.29%
Nano
$0.81825793-3.15%
Syscoin
$0.14936519-1.82%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15357868-2.69%
Numeraire
$16.48-4.53%
COTI
$0.08146905-3.41%
MOBOX
$0.50247452-1.51%
Ren
$0.09492603-5.03%
Dent
$0.00099025-3.86%
Steem
$0.21048913-3.98%
Chromia
$0.15655641-4.65%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.51-2.41%
Keep Network
$0.15134039+0.27%
Civic
$0.10245152-3.61%
Spell Token
$0.00069042-3.03%
Bancor
$0.48392401-1.88%
Voyager Token
$0.25522092-6.76%
WazirX
$0.16247323-3.06%
Bifrost
$0.05785571-3.20%
Request
$0.09316187-1.89%
NKN
$0.10972651-4.15%
SuperRare
$0.11360813-4.46%
Index Chain
$0.09025257+15.67%
CEEK VR
$0.07679978-2.89%
Stormx
$0.00548507-5.32%
XYO Network
$0.00468828-5.13%
Augur
$7.37-2.83%
Sun Token
$0.00575086-1.67%
Moonriver
$7.64-2.19%
Storj
$0.35662493-3.34%
Raydium
$0.23655928-2.31%
Orchid
$0.07905977-4.35%
Serum
$0.12471003-3.59%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23622067-3.29%
GAS
$3.13-2.40%
Polkastarter
$0.41918130-2.31%
Alpaca Finance
$0.26907767-2.63%
Verge
$0.00230423-3.47%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20446993-1.27%
Adventure Gold
$0.48718736-0.25%
Quickswap
$81.03+12.37%
CLV
$0.05965257-2.63%
Star Atlas
$0.00288765-3.61%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.42-3.17%
Enzyme
$21.02-0.84%
Harvest Finance
$33.01-0.75%
district0x
$0.02900000-3.65%
Rarible
$1.52+1.48%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00391097-2.50%
Tokemak
$0.92566881-5.12%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07510977-3.53%
Quantstamp
$0.01612116-0.49%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019303-3.14%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.54%
Holo
$0.00190867-2.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-9.88%
Saitama
$0.00149258-2.18%
Reef
$0.00268302-3.35%
LooksRare
$0.13204423-2.98%
WINkLink
$0.00008503-3.73%
Harmony
$0.02060495-3.41%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01908598-1.38%
Synapse
$0.85085356-1.05%
Tether
$1.00-0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.04%
Dai
$1.00-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Russian Bitcoin Wallets Allegedly Exposed by Apparent Hacker

A mysterious bitcoiner used the OP_RETURN field to call out wallets controlled by FSB and GRU.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconApr 27, 2023 at 4:23 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 27, 2023 at 4:36 p.m. UTC
Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerAlex Thorn
Head of Firmwide ResearchGalaxy
Alex Thorn - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear Alex Thorn share his take on "Bitcoin and Inflation: It’s Complicated” at Consensus 2023.
Secure Your Seat

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerAlex Thorn
Head of Firmwide ResearchGalaxy
Alex Thorn - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear Alex Thorn share his take on "Bitcoin and Inflation: It’s Complicated” at Consensus 2023.
Secure Your Seat

A mysterious bitcoiner appears to have weaponized the Bitcoin blockchain against the Russian state by exposing hundreds of wallets allegedly held by security agencies, according to crypto tracing firm Chainalysis.

The unknown individual used a feature in how the Bitcoin blockchain documents transactions to identify 986 wallets controlled by the Foreign Military Intelligence Agency (GRU), Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), and Federal Security Service (FSB), Chainalysis, which works closely with the U.S. government, said in a post shared with CoinDesk. Written in Russian, the vigilante’s messages accuse the wallets of being involved in hacking activity.

It’s not clear whether the individual’s allegations are true; the three agencies did not respond to CoinDesk's request for comment. What’s more clear is the individual took control of at least some of the addresses they allege to be held by Russia, perhaps through hacking, or even (if the allegations are to be believed) an inside job.

Leveled in the weeks preceding Russia’s unprovoked February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the allegations amount to an unexpected crypto twist in a conflict that’s already had plenty. Ukraine’s own government has used crypto to raise tens of millions of dollars for its war effort. Some of the allegedly Russia-held wallets tied up in Chainalysis’ research even sent money to Ukraine.

Bolstering the mystery bitcoiner’s allegations, Chainalysis says at least three of the allegedly Russian wallet addresses have been linked to Russia by third parties before. Two of them were said to be involved in the Solarwinds attack and a third paid for servers used in Russia’s 2016 election disinformation campaign.

Chainalysis also said the bitcoiner’s spending habits suggest they were serious about their claims. The individual effectively destroyed over $300,000 worth of bitcoin while describing their allegations to the blockchain – far more than necessary to make use of the Bitcoin blockchain’s OP_RETURN field.

“The fact that the OP_RETURN sender was both willing and able to burn hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of bitcoin in order to spread their message makes it more likely in our opinion that their information is accurate,” Chainalysis said in a press release.

After Russia invaded Ukraine the sender stopped making the inscriptions. They later resumed their activity by instead sending Russia-linked bitcoin to Ukrainian aid addresses.

If the allegations are to be believed, the addresses and any bitcoin they contain are more or less off the table, from a security standpoint. Chainalysis said

The possibility that the OP_RETURN sender acquired private keys for Russian-controlled addresses also suggests that the Putin regime’s crypto operations aren’t secure.

Edited by Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Read more about
RussiaBitcoinWalletHackChainalysis