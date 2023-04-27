Ex-a16z Engineering and Security Heavyweights to Start Crypto Custody Firm: Source

Bitcoin
$29,133.33+2.62%
Ethereum
$1,910.16+2.21%
Binance Coin
$334.20-1.33%
XRP
$0.46456064-1.31%
Cardano
$0.40933200+2.93%
Dogecoin
$0.08014902-0.09%
Polygon
$1.01+1.00%
Solana
$21.90-0.55%
Polkadot
$5.95-1.33%
Litecoin
$89.28-1.93%
Binance USD
$0.99993318-0.00%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001033-0.65%
Tron
$0.06574086-0.83%
Avalanche
$17.56+0.07%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,141.05+2.76%
Uniswap
$5.44-0.60%
Chainlink
$7.11-2.08%
Cosmos
$11.31+2.35%
Monero
$157.99-1.59%
Ethereum Classic
$19.72-0.05%
Stellar
$0.09422000-0.86%
Internet Computer
$5.44-1.11%
Bitcoin Cash
$118.59-1.36%
Filecoin
$5.32-0.53%
Aptos
$10.20-1.17%
Hedera
$0.06111452+0.06%
Lido DAO
$2.12-0.24%
Arbitrum
$1.44+4.22%
Crypto.com
$0.07070305+1.93%
NEAR Protocol
$1.92-1.42%
VeChain
$0.02250551-0.04%
Quant
$111.70-0.11%
ApeCoin
$4.03+1.08%
Algorand
$0.18285140-2.66%
The Graph
$0.14162918+0.43%
Elrond
$47.82+21.81%
Fantom
$0.43302005+0.36%
EOS
$1.03-2.13%
The Sandbox
$0.58182342-2.05%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99921219+0.05%
Stacks
$0.75034526+1.35%
Theta
$1.02-0.38%
Aave
$70.90+0.33%
Decentraland
$0.55169743-1.10%
Tezos
$1.02+0.91%
Immutable X
$0.98842055+1.30%
Flow
$0.89672844-1.10%
Axie Infinity
$7.93-1.33%
Synthetix
$2.45-0.82%
NEO
$10.89-0.01%
Curve DAO Token
$0.93829276+0.47%
Injective Protocol
$9.13+11.56%
Optimism
$2.22-0.73%
Chiliz
$0.12975995+1.22%
Bitcoin SV
$33.86-1.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00010886-2.30%
Maker
$700.84+1.13%
BitTorrent
$0.00000065-0.69%
Mina
$0.68124870+0.37%
eCash
$0.00002948-1.75%
Dash
$50.28-1.46%
IOTA
$0.20003091-0.70%
PAX Gold
$1,997.24-0.02%
FTX Token
$1.58-2.90%
PancakeSwap
$2.64-2.82%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.18-0.55%
Zilliqa
$0.02908173-1.53%
Woo Network
$0.27967321+4.91%
Loopring
$0.35506070+2.15%
dYdX
$2.63+0.80%
THORChain
$1.38+0.29%
Convex Finance
$5.33+0.09%
Nexo
$0.70855665+4.34%
Enjin
$0.39594636-0.18%
Kava.io
$0.79329414-0.07%
Basic Attention Token
$0.25317000+0.84%
FLOKI
$0.00003698+1.08%
Fetch.ai
$0.34527227+0.35%
Mask Network
$4.78-2.11%
Zcash
$37.18+0.57%
NEM
$0.03682105-0.96%
SXP
$0.58661111+6.49%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.25-0.76%
EthereumPoW
$2.99-1.80%
Oasis Network
$0.06229751-0.70%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.10-0.30%
Audius
$0.30852329-1.02%
Qtum
$2.90-0.08%
Celo
$0.61118175+0.03%
JasmyCoin
$0.00634762+2.06%
Gala
$0.03937037-0.11%
BLUR
$0.64272834+3.31%
ICON
$0.30247190+6.50%
Ravencoin
$0.02404541-0.65%
Decred
$18.99+0.68%
Kusama
$31.17-0.28%
Compound
$40.48+0.16%
Yearn Finance
$8,340.75+2.25%
Illuvium
$53.83+2.01%
Helium
$1.86-1.20%
Ankr
$0.03154833-0.93%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.45+0.17%
Stepn
$0.32794081-1.05%
IoTeX
$0.02509358+0.19%
Moonbeam
$0.35708550-0.94%
0x
$0.26325215+0.84%
Band Protocol
$1.76+4.03%
Braintrust
$0.84111760-1.66%
Siacoin
$0.00395128-5.94%
Sushiswap
$1.05-1.32%
Amp
$0.00353707+1.19%
Waves
$1.97+0.07%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01981528+1.34%
Wax
$0.06727793-0.12%
Skale
$0.04025601+0.41%
Joe
$0.51424165+4.77%
Cartesi
$0.24180323+3.15%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03339318-1.69%
SafePal
$0.44228329+0.43%
Livepeer
$5.67-0.42%
DigiByte
$0.00939738-0.02%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000028-0.55%
OMG Network
$1.06-0.41%
Lisk
$0.97473840-0.26%
Stargate Finance
$0.78623667+4.65%
Polymath Network
$0.15511519-13.90%
UMA Protocol
$1.91+0.16%
Aragon
$3.36+2.36%
Secret
$0.63801139+0.81%
Nervos Network
$0.00386258+0.25%
Celsius
$0.29144545+2.40%
MetisDAO
$27.75+0.09%
Kyber Network
$0.69747449+0.07%
iExec RLC
$1.59+1.91%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00262864-0.13%
Nano
$0.81886965-1.31%
Syscoin
$0.14925043-0.68%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15291239-0.20%
Numeraire
$16.67-1.15%
COTI
$0.08065678+0.58%
Ren
$0.09575713-0.00%
Dent
$0.00099552-1.00%
MOBOX
$0.49327189-1.16%
Steem
$0.21077862-2.11%
Chromia
$0.15646318-1.50%
Keep Network
$0.16050635+6.11%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.48-1.22%
Civic
$0.10260842-1.11%
Spell Token
$0.00069736+0.25%
Bancor
$0.48115402-0.68%
Voyager Token
$0.25971834-8.16%
Bifrost
$0.05868223-0.14%
WazirX
$0.16264832+0.08%
Request
$0.09366126+1.02%
NKN
$0.11014777-0.22%
SuperRare
$0.11437180-1.61%
CEEK VR
$0.07809441+0.46%
Stormx
$0.00555560-3.10%
XYO Network
$0.00480080-1.68%
Augur
$7.42+0.35%
Index Chain
$0.07736676+2.28%
Sun Token
$0.00576652-0.62%
Moonriver
$7.66+0.45%
Storj
$0.35647736-0.72%
Serum
$0.13229387+17.22%
Raydium
$0.23730033-0.80%
Orchid
$0.07998513-0.01%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23635530-1.49%
GAS
$3.13-0.21%
Polkastarter
$0.42002947+0.05%
Alpaca Finance
$0.26945829+4.64%
Adventure Gold
$0.51402281+10.22%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20840673+0.04%
Quickswap
$83.12+16.73%
Verge
$0.00230538-1.80%
CLV
$0.05936966-0.22%
Star Atlas
$0.00293324+1.01%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.47+1.32%
Enzyme
$20.92+1.22%
Harvest Finance
$33.01+1.58%
district0x
$0.02910000+0.69%
Rarible
$1.44-2.61%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00390760+1.52%
Tokemak
$0.91529600-2.97%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07670380+0.08%
Quantstamp
$0.01585373-6.77%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019329-0.55%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.92%
Holo
$0.00191539+0.28%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-7.58%
Saitama
$0.00148332-1.30%
Reef
$0.00270561+0.20%
LooksRare
$0.13135041-2.86%
WINkLink
$0.00008590-1.61%
Harmony
$0.02072834-0.42%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01910280+1.37%
Synapse
$0.86900660+3.08%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99991930+0.01%
Dai
$0.99974929-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Ex-a16z Engineering and Security Heavyweights to Start Crypto Custody Firm: Source

a16z’s former CTO, Riyaz Faizullabhoy, and former CISO Nassim Eddequiouaq have the blessing and seed backing of the venture capital giant, a person familiar with the plans said.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconApr 27, 2023 at 5:09 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 27, 2023 at 5:15 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, California (Haotian Zheng/Unsplash)

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, California (Haotian Zheng/Unsplash)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

The former chief technology officer (CTO) and chief information security officer (CISO) from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) are starting an institution-focused cryptocurrency custody firm, according to a person familiar with the plans.

a16z’s former chief technology officer (CTO) Riyaz Faizullabhoy and former chief information security officer (CISO) Nassim Eddequiouaq have the blessing and seed backing of the VC giant, the person said.

The duo of engineering and security heavyweights both departed a16z in February of this year to pursue the new custody venture.

Institutional crypto custody is a busy space with a mix of technologies available to manage cryptography keys for hedge funds, asset managers and banks.

Faizullabhoy and Eddequiouaq began working together on crypto at digital asset custody specialist Anchorage, according to an a16z blog post. Prior to joining a16z, the pair co-created the crypto custody infrastructure for the Novi (formerly known as Calibra) wallet at Facebook.

Faizullabhoy and Eddequiouaq did not immediately respond to requests for comment and a spokesman for a16z declined to comment.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Ian Allison

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Ian Allison

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Read more about
Exclusive A16zVenture CapitalCustody