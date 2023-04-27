Ex-a16z Engineering and Security Heavyweights to Start Crypto Custody Firm: Source
a16z’s former CTO, Riyaz Faizullabhoy, and former CISO Nassim Eddequiouaq have the blessing and seed backing of the venture capital giant, a person familiar with the plans said.
The former chief technology officer (CTO) and chief information security officer (CISO) from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) are starting an institution-focused cryptocurrency custody firm, according to a person familiar with the plans.
a16z’s former chief technology officer (CTO) Riyaz Faizullabhoy and former chief information security officer (CISO) Nassim Eddequiouaq have the blessing and seed backing of the VC giant, the person said.
The duo of engineering and security heavyweights both departed a16z in February of this year to pursue the new custody venture.
Institutional crypto custody is a busy space with a mix of technologies available to manage cryptography keys for hedge funds, asset managers and banks.
Faizullabhoy and Eddequiouaq began working together on crypto at digital asset custody specialist Anchorage, according to an a16z blog post. Prior to joining a16z, the pair co-created the crypto custody infrastructure for the Novi (formerly known as Calibra) wallet at Facebook.
Faizullabhoy and Eddequiouaq did not immediately respond to requests for comment and a spokesman for a16z declined to comment.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.