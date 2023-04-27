Cross-Chain Bridge Stargate's Volume Soars as Airdrop Hunters Set Sights on LayerZero Token

Bitcoin
$28,965.57-0.07%
Ethereum
$1,881.77-1.77%
Binance Coin
$330.40-2.38%
XRP
$0.45996138-2.87%
Cardano
$0.40480000-0.37%
Dogecoin
$0.07974288-2.48%
Polygon
$0.99054982-4.11%
Solana
$21.66-3.60%
Polkadot
$5.91-2.96%
Litecoin
$88.35-4.13%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.04%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001028-2.35%
Tron
$0.06547816-1.20%
Avalanche
$17.42-2.38%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,063.64+0.18%
Uniswap
$5.41-3.17%
Chainlink
$7.05-4.60%
Cosmos
$11.42+2.25%
Monero
$156.43-2.77%
Ethereum Classic
$19.55-2.28%
Stellar
$0.09308000-2.79%
Internet Computer
$5.48-1.07%
Bitcoin Cash
$117.32-3.07%
Filecoin
$5.27-3.11%
Aptos
$10.12-4.60%
Hedera
$0.06065730-2.26%
Crypto.com
$0.07432821+2.77%
Lido DAO
$2.09-4.52%
Arbitrum
$1.40-2.79%
NEAR Protocol
$1.90-4.50%
Quant
$111.03-2.18%
VeChain
$0.02220576-3.09%
ApeCoin
$4.03-0.55%
Algorand
$0.18231577-4.17%
The Graph
$0.13788112-4.71%
Fantom
$0.42531872-3.23%
Elrond
$45.64+11.33%
EOS
$1.02-4.76%
The Sandbox
$0.57743621-4.37%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99857629-0.05%
Stacks
$0.74070154-1.95%
Theta
$1.01-3.68%
Aave
$69.58-3.17%
Decentraland
$0.54372219-3.51%
Immutable X
$1.01-0.80%
Tezos
$1.01-2.32%
Flow
$0.88767484-3.89%
Axie Infinity
$7.84-3.77%
Synthetix
$2.41-4.66%
NEO
$10.79-3.57%
Curve DAO Token
$0.92672811-3.14%
Injective Protocol
$8.87+4.77%
Optimism
$2.17-4.92%
Chiliz
$0.12706210-1.87%
Bitcoin SV
$33.64-2.36%
Luna Classic
$0.00010765-5.88%
Maker
$690.35-2.21%
BitTorrent
$0.00000065-1.36%
Mina
$0.67031682-2.99%
eCash
$0.00002919-3.17%
Dash
$49.84-5.32%
IOTA
$0.19832023-2.87%
PAX Gold
$1,994.45-0.17%
PancakeSwap
$2.58-4.42%
FTX Token
$1.52-6.43%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.17-2.77%
Zilliqa
$0.02880627-3.83%
Woo Network
$0.28077292+1.94%
Loopring
$0.34791301-2.31%
dYdX
$2.61-2.13%
THORChain
$1.36-4.06%
Convex Finance
$5.25-3.77%
Kava.io
$0.79260591-2.05%
Enjin
$0.39255153-2.95%
Nexo
$0.70069437+1.65%
Basic Attention Token
$0.24833000-3.43%
FLOKI
$0.00003681-5.80%
Mask Network
$4.73-5.03%
Fetch.ai
$0.33452764-4.39%
Zcash
$36.55-3.54%
NEM
$0.03642087-4.18%
SXP
$0.57671932-4.55%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.24-3.04%
EthereumPoW
$2.98-3.24%
Oasis Network
$0.06146914-3.99%
Ethereum Name Service
$11.99-3.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00636111+0.83%
Audius
$0.30079357-4.18%
Qtum
$2.86-3.84%
Celo
$0.60223674-3.16%
Gala
$0.03854888-4.77%
BLUR
$0.63215808-2.19%
Ravencoin
$0.02371674-5.05%
Decred
$18.76-1.38%
ICON
$0.29086190-0.38%
Kusama
$30.65-2.50%
Compound
$39.90-3.33%
Yearn Finance
$8,207.14-0.46%
Illuvium
$52.25-3.62%
Helium
$1.79-4.50%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.55+0.74%
Ankr
$0.03113304-4.32%
Stepn
$0.32410306-3.77%
IoTeX
$0.02448505-4.22%
Moonbeam
$0.35222953-2.98%
0x
$0.25961027-3.24%
Band Protocol
$1.73-9.12%
Braintrust
$0.83290237-1.64%
Siacoin
$0.00388109-3.73%
Sushiswap
$1.03-4.05%
Amp
$0.00352857-0.55%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01976005-2.86%
Waves
$1.93-3.68%
Wax
$0.06737560-1.78%
Skale
$0.03939113-3.99%
Joe
$0.50487825-0.19%
Cartesi
$0.23432264-2.98%
SafePal
$0.43900678-2.83%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03257739-6.06%
Livepeer
$5.56-4.94%
DigiByte
$0.00929570-2.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027-3.12%
OMG Network
$1.05-5.32%
Stargate Finance
$0.79534027+2.54%
Lisk
$0.96407343-2.90%
Polymath Network
$0.15521875-12.33%
UMA Protocol
$1.88-3.00%
Aragon
$3.29-0.84%
Secret
$0.62634908-1.63%
Nervos Network
$0.00374222-5.06%
Celsius
$0.28742246-1.11%
MetisDAO
$27.16-3.26%
Kyber Network
$0.68864952-2.85%
iExec RLC
$1.56-2.54%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00261322-1.88%
Nano
$0.80895774-3.88%
Syscoin
$0.14868704-2.38%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15370373-2.56%
Numeraire
$16.53-3.12%
COTI
$0.07991798-7.68%
MOBOX
$0.50558383-0.14%
Ren
$0.09402729-2.84%
Dent
$0.00097246-4.77%
Steem
$0.20918499-4.17%
Keep Network
$0.16050635+6.11%
Chromia
$0.15469497-4.21%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.45-3.91%
Civic
$0.10215133-2.94%
Spell Token
$0.00068361-2.72%
Bancor
$0.47959480-2.28%
Bifrost
$0.05808795-0.96%
Voyager Token
$0.25189339-8.67%
WazirX
$0.16051564-3.72%
Request
$0.09285026-0.49%
NKN
$0.10833815-3.01%
SuperRare
$0.11282908-3.79%
Index Chain
$0.09441965+26.40%
CEEK VR
$0.07700941-1.17%
Stormx
$0.00547323-7.54%
XYO Network
$0.00472952-3.14%
Augur
$7.35-2.11%
Sun Token
$0.00572106-1.54%
Moonriver
$7.62-1.88%
Storj
$0.35092762-3.98%
Orchid
$0.08016923-2.23%
Raydium
$0.23329470-3.81%
Serum
$0.12422482-4.48%
GAS
$3.11-2.02%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23346615-3.89%
Polkastarter
$0.42038917-0.65%
Alpaca Finance
$0.26635327-1.57%
Adventure Gold
$0.49151266-0.51%
Verge
$0.00227757-3.37%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20287458-1.64%
Quickswap
$80.93+12.41%
CLV
$0.05940445-2.30%
Star Atlas
$0.00291827-0.60%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.40-2.07%
Enzyme
$20.73-0.86%
district0x
$0.02960000+0.34%
Harvest Finance
$32.84-0.43%
Rarible
$1.43-3.87%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00389484-1.63%
Tokemak
$0.90755846-7.02%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07575817-1.81%
Quantstamp
$0.01600449-2.72%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019178-2.14%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.84%
Holo
$0.00188719-2.53%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-9.15%
Saitama
$0.00148636-2.45%
Reef
$0.00265259-4.08%
LooksRare
$0.13000465-4.12%
WINkLink
$0.00008437-3.74%
Harmony
$0.02038782-3.06%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01876774-1.78%
Synapse
$0.85429866-0.01%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.03%
Dai
$1.00+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Cross-Chain Bridge Stargate's Volume Soars as Airdrop Hunters Set Sights on LayerZero Token

Crypto traders are using the Stargate bridge in hopes to be eligible for a rumored LayerZero airdrop.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 27, 2023 at 11:17 a.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBowTiedBull
PresidentBowTied Jungle
BowTiedBull - Consensus 2023 speaker
The pseudonymous investor BowtiedBull explores the BowtiedJungle, where citizens swap advice on investing, job-seeking, ...
Secure Your Seat

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBowTiedBull
PresidentBowTied Jungle
BowTiedBull - Consensus 2023 speaker
The pseudonymous investor BowtiedBull explores the BowtiedJungle, where citizens swap advice on investing, job-seeking, ...
Secure Your Seat

Volume on the Stargate cross-chain bridge has surged by 30% in the past 24-hours as investors attempt to meet the criteria for a rumored LayerZero airdrop.

Data from DefiLlama shows that activity on Stargate (STG) has also seen a significant uptick over the past five weeks, with the protocol announcing that it surpassed $1 billion in monthly volume for the first time earlier this month. Stargate is a gateway to LayerZero and is responsible for the majority of capital flowing into the protocol.

Trading volume for STG has also jumped by 95% in the past 24-hours. At the time of writing, the token was trading at 78 cents, having risen 2% on Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Whilst LayerZero hasn't announced that it will release a token, the protocol's code on Gitbook mentions "ZRO token holder," suggesting that a native token is set to be issued.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Trading volume on Stargate bridge (DefiLlama)

LayerZero is an omnichain protocol that communicates with various blockchains, it facilitates the transfer assets and arbitrary data across different blockchains. Earlier this month, the firm raised $120 million at a $3 billion valuation with investment from Andreessen Horowitz, Samsung Next and Sequoia Capital.

This caught the attention of crypto traders as a number of high-profile airdrops in the past 12 months yielded significant returns for a minimal amount of effort. Optimism (OP), Aptos (APT), Arbitrum (ARB) and Blur (BLUR) all issued lucrative airdrops that rewarded early adopters.

As well as interacting with the Stargate bridge, airdrop hunters are hopping on Stargate governance proposals in hopes of receiving a larger allocation of LayerZero. More than 6.4 million STG tokens were staked for a recent proposal on whether to make decentralized exchange Velodrome an STG hub on the Optimism blockchain.

LayerZero did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Read more about
On-chain DataToken GovernanceBlockchainDeFi