TS Imagine to Bolster Crypto Trading Offering Through Deutsche Boerse Unit
TS Imagine will make use of Crypto Finance's crypto trading infrastructure to enhance its digital asset capabilities
TS Imagine, which provides trading services to institutional clients, is working with Crypto Finance, a unit of Deutsche Boerse, to bolster its cryptocurrency offering.
TS Imagine provides trading, portfolio and risk management services to institutional investors such as private banks. It will now make use of Crypto Finance's crypto trading infrastructure to enhance its digital asset capabilities, according to an emailed announcement on Wednesday.
The aim of Crypto Finance, two-thirds owned by German stock exchange Deutsche Boerse, is to provide financial institutions with the crypto investment services of the sophistication and regulatory oversight that they would be used to in traditional finance. It also recently joined forces with Apex Group to offer institutional-grade crypto products.
"As more sophisticated investors and their teams continue to seek exposure to cryptocurrencies, we are proud to offer a deep, liquid connection network to this exciting and emerging asset class," TS Imagine's head of digital assets Alexandre Carteau said in the statement. "Adding Crypto Finance as a regulated crypto destination for our clients demonstrates our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our institutional clients."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.