Helium's IOT Token Surges 370% Following Solana Migration

Bitcoin
$29,639.85+8.51%
Ethereum
$1,939.83+6.84%
Binance Coin
$341.26+3.49%
XRP
$0.47708750+4.65%
Cardano
$0.41225800+8.53%
Dogecoin
$0.08233038+4.97%
Polygon
$1.04+8.46%
Solana
$22.60+8.11%
Polkadot
$6.18+5.73%
Litecoin
$92.34+3.90%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001060+4.33%
Tron
$0.06627150+1.16%
Avalanche
$17.99+5.58%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,646.76+8.31%
Uniswap
$5.59+5.82%
Chainlink
$7.39+4.88%
Cosmos
$11.25+4.25%
Monero
$160.82+3.37%
Ethereum Classic
$20.08+4.41%
Stellar
$0.09625900+3.76%
Internet Computer
$5.62+7.60%
Bitcoin Cash
$121.80+3.74%
Filecoin
$5.48+5.45%
Aptos
$10.68+8.31%
Hedera
$0.06281324+6.52%
Lido DAO
$2.19+7.39%
Crypto.com
$0.07417430+13.25%
Arbitrum
$1.46+11.98%
NEAR Protocol
$1.99+7.11%
VeChain
$0.02315523+6.71%
Quant
$114.56+4.66%
ApeCoin
$4.07+4.88%
Algorand
$0.19025913+5.14%
The Graph
$0.14530294+9.49%
Fantom
$0.44385715+10.24%
EOS
$1.08+4.22%
The Sandbox
$0.60867384+6.30%
Aave
$73.57+6.72%
Theta
$1.06+7.69%
Elrond
$41.62+10.51%
Stacks
$0.76640493+7.56%
Decentraland
$0.57006423+6.04%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99686967+0.37%
Immutable X
$1.02+10.24%
Tezos
$1.04+6.10%
Flow
$0.93154463+6.61%
Axie Infinity
$8.21+6.87%
Synthetix
$2.56+7.58%
NEO
$11.30+8.07%
Curve DAO Token
$0.96324096+6.71%
Optimism
$2.30+6.75%
Injective Protocol
$8.71+21.12%
Chiliz
$0.12998063+3.26%
Luna Classic
$0.00011412+5.40%
Bitcoin SV
$34.79+3.20%
Maker
$718.16+6.45%
BitTorrent
$0.00000066+4.47%
Mina
$0.70026830+7.62%
Dash
$52.81+6.35%
eCash
$0.00003027+4.40%
IOTA
$0.20582292+5.09%
FTX Token
$1.64+4.59%
PancakeSwap
$2.72+2.94%
PAX Gold
$2,005.66+0.86%
Zilliqa
$0.03042566+4.21%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.19+4.85%
Woo Network
$0.28301845+14.40%
Loopring
$0.36071108+8.37%
THORChain
$1.44+7.82%
Convex Finance
$5.49+5.24%
dYdX
$2.64+10.12%
Enjin
$0.40801242+6.67%
Kava.io
$0.81240892+6.24%
Basic Attention Token
$0.26016000+7.33%
Nexo
$0.68851045+4.30%
FLOKI
$0.00003884+9.34%
Mask Network
$5.05+6.22%
Fetch.ai
$0.35458869+9.39%
Zcash
$38.55+5.97%
NEM
$0.03813918+5.29%
SXP
$0.60834289+14.97%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.29+4.44%
EthereumPoW
$3.08+3.92%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.58+6.43%
Oasis Network
$0.06429709+6.77%
Audius
$0.31706425+5.24%
Qtum
$3.02+7.69%
Gala
$0.04103762+7.10%
Celo
$0.62440688+6.12%
JasmyCoin
$0.00640563+8.93%
Ravencoin
$0.02520556+6.36%
BLUR
$0.64266433+8.83%
Kusama
$32.05+7.39%
Compound
$41.67+6.76%
Decred
$19.03+3.78%
ICON
$0.29619658+7.36%
Yearn Finance
$8,358.97+6.46%
Illuvium
$54.39+7.83%
Helium
$1.87+4.18%
Ankr
$0.03284023+7.59%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.88+3.94%
Stepn
$0.33957665+6.35%
Band Protocol
$1.95+20.75%
IoTeX
$0.02507097+7.33%
0x
$0.27090369+8.44%
Moonbeam
$0.36486862+4.45%
Braintrust
$0.84646278-3.96%
Siacoin
$0.00405206+1.35%
Sushiswap
$1.08+4.72%
Amp
$0.00359296+2.25%
Waves
$2.02+7.47%
TerraUSD
$0.02029597+5.28%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
Skale
$0.04166605+9.59%
Wax
$0.06913125+6.37%
Joe
$0.52195338+11.13%
Cartesi
$0.24480515+3.49%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03473257+6.45%
SafePal
$0.46000636+7.99%
Livepeer
$5.99+9.72%
OMG Network
$1.12+1.97%
DigiByte
$0.00971822+6.32%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000028+5.85%
Lisk
$0.99740612+4.17%
Stargate Finance
$0.78940347+12.45%
Polymath Network
$0.15521086-13.80%
UMA Protocol
$1.96+5.89%
Aragon
$3.41+11.99%
Nervos Network
$0.00398066+9.04%
Secret
$0.64307485+4.39%
Celsius
$0.29259432+3.75%
MetisDAO
$28.20+7.30%
Kyber Network
$0.71595528+6.14%
iExec RLC
$1.63+9.50%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00267641+4.52%
Nano
$0.84640456+5.44%
COTI
$0.08964119+17.87%
Syscoin
$0.15212203+3.48%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15672888+1.35%
Numeraire
$17.18+3.90%
Ren
$0.09922982+9.37%
Dent
$0.00102574+5.16%
MOBOX
$0.50741735+4.35%
Steem
$0.21916245+5.90%
Chromia
$0.16259646+7.00%
Keep Network
$0.16050635+6.11%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.60+5.63%
Civic
$0.10550713+5.71%
Spell Token
$0.00070729+5.64%
Bancor
$0.49372106+4.82%
Voyager Token
$0.26651133-28.30%
Bifrost
$0.06010031+2.45%
WazirX
$0.16749184+5.68%
NKN
$0.11372639+7.51%
SuperRare
$0.11855909+5.13%
Request
$0.09453849+5.59%
CEEK VR
$0.07892142+3.53%
Stormx
$0.00587840+8.35%
XYO Network
$0.00496517+4.22%
Augur
$7.61+5.94%
Sun Token
$0.00585009+2.63%
Index Chain
$0.07464481-18.83%
Moonriver
$7.77+5.87%
Storj
$0.37024934+7.41%
Orchid
$0.08285767+6.71%
Raydium
$0.24117411+3.37%
Serum
$0.12738714-12.03%
Yield Guild Games
$0.24455970+6.32%
GAS
$3.20+5.37%
Polkastarter
$0.42774945+2.77%
Alpaca Finance
$0.27634634+8.98%
Verge
$0.00236683+3.54%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20603186-1.85%
Adventure Gold
$0.49027340+11.86%
CLV
$0.06097734+4.07%
Star Atlas
$0.00298732+6.10%
Quickswap
$71.97+4.11%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.49+5.31%
Enzyme
$21.10+4.27%
district0x
$0.03070000+0.50%
Harvest Finance
$33.21+4.60%
Tokemak
$0.97317589+6.45%
Rarible
$1.51+3.73%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00403269+5.75%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07777391-0.57%
Quantstamp
$0.01605641+5.86%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019833+3.39%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+17.89%
Holo
$0.00194796+5.79%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.53%
Saitama
$0.00156247+10.72%
Reef
$0.00278662+7.27%
LooksRare
$0.13533610+4.22%
WINkLink
$0.00008782+1.91%
Harmony
$0.02128139+8.08%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01938812+2.75%
Synapse
$0.85736246+6.97%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.03%
Dai
$1.00-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Helium's IOT Token Surges 370% Following Solana Migration

More than six billion IOT tokens have been minted since Helium migrated to Solana.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 26, 2023 at 2:09 p.m. UTC
Helium's IOT token rises after Solana migration (Adi Goldstein/Unsplash)

Helium's IOT token rises after Solana migration (Adi Goldstein/Unsplash)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Helium's newly-issued IOT token has risen by over 370% in the past 24 hours following the protocol's successful migration to the Solana blockchain last week.

IOT is the protocol token of Helium's internet-of-things network, it is mined from Helium's hotspots – the hardware infrastructure behind the IOT network.

The tokens will always be backed by Helium Network's HNT token and can always be converted to HNT, with the redemption rate being set algorithmically by its treasury swap contract.

With a maximum token supply of 200 billion, there are around six billion tokens in circulation, according to Solana's block explorer.

Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Kamino Finance revealed that it had opened two Helium vaults that lets investors stake their IOT and HNT tokens for a yield.

The token is currently trading at $0.00248 with a fully diluted market capitalization of $495 million. However, based on circulating supply the current market cap is around $15 million.

Read more: Helium's HNT Crypto Token Slides to 2-Month Low After Binance.US Delisting Announcement

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Read more about
HeliumHelium NetworkIoTOn-chain Data