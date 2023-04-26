Grayscale CEO Expects Decision on Attempt to Overturn SEC's ETF Rejection by End of 3Q

Bitcoin
$28,338.90+0.06%
Ethereum
$1,863.92-0.22%
Binance Coin
$330.40-2.40%
XRP
$0.46175436-1.75%
Cardano
$0.40060000+1.51%
Dogecoin
$0.07851047-1.64%
Polygon
$0.98510355-2.20%
Solana
$21.24-3.22%
Polkadot
$5.85-2.59%
Litecoin
$88.04-3.33%
Binance USD
$0.99984927-0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001016-2.09%
Tron
$0.06521907-0.98%
Avalanche
$17.18-2.70%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,388.04+0.18%
Uniswap
$5.34-2.02%
Chainlink
$6.99-3.91%
Cosmos
$10.88-1.62%
Monero
$156.90-1.73%
Ethereum Classic
$19.32-2.50%
Stellar
$0.09341100-1.60%
Internet Computer
$5.30-3.42%
Bitcoin Cash
$117.60-2.21%
Filecoin
$5.24-2.05%
Aptos
$10.03-3.31%
Hedera
$0.06031828-1.01%
Crypto.com
$0.07138963+3.15%
Lido DAO
$2.06-4.13%
Arbitrum
$1.38+0.38%
NEAR Protocol
$1.89-3.88%
Quant
$111.22-0.01%
VeChain
$0.02199352-3.08%
ApeCoin
$3.93-1.77%
Algorand
$0.18055108-4.04%
The Graph
$0.13828217-2.21%
Fantom
$0.41840556-3.53%
EOS
$1.02-3.41%
The Sandbox
$0.57411056-3.78%
Elrond
$41.52+7.30%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99420149-0.15%
Stacks
$0.73299001-2.08%
Theta
$0.99737886-3.09%
Aave
$69.37-2.45%
Decentraland
$0.54141311-3.50%
Tezos
$1.00-1.57%
Immutable X
$0.95887177-1.60%
Flow
$0.88402193-3.05%
Axie Infinity
$7.79-2.84%
Synthetix
$2.40-2.87%
NEO
$10.74-1.70%
Curve DAO Token
$0.91914768-2.25%
Optimism
$2.17-3.42%
Chiliz
$0.12680573-1.46%
Injective Protocol
$8.37+0.57%
Bitcoin SV
$33.47-2.21%
Luna Classic
$0.00010763-3.48%
Maker
$688.10-0.56%
BitTorrent
$0.00000064-0.41%
Mina
$0.66415115-3.09%
eCash
$0.00002911-1.86%
Dash
$49.72-3.46%
IOTA
$0.19768957-2.26%
PAX Gold
$1,987.15-0.76%
FTX Token
$1.56-3.90%
PancakeSwap
$2.61-5.82%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.16-1.73%
Zilliqa
$0.02903867-4.42%
Woo Network
$0.26949347+1.25%
Loopring
$0.34685051+0.00%
THORChain
$1.35-1.88%
Convex Finance
$5.28-1.91%
dYdX
$2.53-1.99%
Nexo
$0.70796925+4.94%
Enjin
$0.39024030-1.90%
Kava.io
$0.77795479-2.78%
Basic Attention Token
$0.24851000-1.46%
FLOKI
$0.00003641-2.28%
Fetch.ai
$0.33344324-3.16%
Mask Network
$4.69-5.85%
Zcash
$36.46-2.77%
NEM
$0.03630763-2.37%
SXP
$0.57871916+4.64%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.23-2.50%
EthereumPoW
$2.95-3.07%
Ethereum Name Service
$11.88-2.17%
Oasis Network
$0.06057702-4.36%
Qtum
$2.87-1.56%
Audius
$0.30087500-4.97%
JasmyCoin
$0.00626241+0.71%
Celo
$0.59318248-3.43%
Gala
$0.03831736-3.64%
Ravencoin
$0.02375861-1.02%
Decred
$18.75-1.25%
BLUR
$0.62049912-0.29%
Kusama
$30.41-2.14%
Compound
$39.58-1.77%
Yearn Finance
$8,209.33+1.30%
Helium
$1.83-2.59%
ICON
$0.27593359-5.42%
Illuvium
$52.26+0.39%
Ankr
$0.03122213-2.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.09-2.10%
Stepn
$0.32376456-2.70%
IoTeX
$0.02446575-0.33%
Moonbeam
$0.35012977-2.99%
Band Protocol
$1.75+3.52%
0x
$0.25766087-2.03%
Braintrust
$0.84207440-1.66%
Siacoin
$0.00395314-2.20%
Sushiswap
$1.03-3.45%
Amp
$0.00351741+0.31%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01966947+0.47%
Waves
$1.91-2.73%
Wax
$0.06762423-0.19%
Skale
$0.03926748-2.03%
Cartesi
$0.23815807-3.21%
Joe
$0.49865322-0.09%
SafePal
$0.44002061-0.81%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03245190-5.05%
Livepeer
$5.58-1.94%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027-1.30%
DigiByte
$0.00925687-1.89%
OMG Network
$1.06-6.55%
Lisk
$0.97027249-1.45%
Polymath Network
$0.15514862-13.82%
Stargate Finance
$0.77608518+3.62%
UMA Protocol
$1.87-1.89%
Aragon
$3.25-1.08%
Secret
$0.62698737-0.97%
Nervos Network
$0.00383131-2.21%
MetisDAO
$27.25-2.32%
Celsius
$0.27934380-0.85%
Kyber Network
$0.68520216-2.14%
iExec RLC
$1.58+1.12%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00257249-1.70%
Nano
$0.80335269-2.68%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15404710-1.45%
Numeraire
$16.60-1.34%
Syscoin
$0.14555143-3.50%
COTI
$0.08055412-1.18%
Ren
$0.09430416-1.82%
Dent
$0.00097002-3.69%
MOBOX
$0.48814591-2.55%
Steem
$0.21226217-0.90%
Keep Network
$0.16050635+6.11%
Chromia
$0.15447029-2.91%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.46-2.30%
Civic
$0.10186382-2.76%
Spell Token
$0.00068195-1.66%
Voyager Token
$0.26160913+2.99%
Bancor
$0.47280842-2.32%
Bifrost
$0.05788508-1.89%
WazirX
$0.16027310-1.75%
NKN
$0.10932799-0.19%
Request
$0.09152275-1.38%
SuperRare
$0.11359700-2.32%
CEEK VR
$0.07665008-1.52%
Stormx
$0.00558651+0.18%
XYO Network
$0.00470287-3.73%
Augur
$7.41-0.38%
Index Chain
$0.07650271-5.52%
Sun Token
$0.00571680-1.25%
Moonriver
$7.46-1.96%
Storj
$0.35232406-2.40%
Serum
$0.12803760-13.23%
Orchid
$0.07936482-0.87%
Raydium
$0.23187151-3.41%
GAS
$3.12-0.51%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23118442-2.77%
Polkastarter
$0.41244316-1.09%
Alpaca Finance
$0.26706667+3.35%
Adventure Gold
$0.51867640+14.73%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20688128+0.09%
Verge
$0.00228467-3.76%
Quickswap
$78.22+9.59%
CLV
$0.05871518-2.07%
Star Atlas
$0.00293717+1.20%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.41-0.69%
Enzyme
$20.46-1.07%
district0x
$0.02890000-0.69%
Harvest Finance
$32.31-1.25%
Rarible
$1.42-3.96%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00388448-0.57%
Tokemak
$0.91125651-3.15%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07564060-3.46%
Quantstamp
$0.01580778-7.34%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00018980-2.83%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.67%
Holo
$0.00187335-1.57%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.12%
Saitama
$0.00150315-0.55%
Reef
$0.00264271-2.25%
LooksRare
$0.12920122-4.78%
WINkLink
$0.00008468-3.13%
Harmony
$0.02007140-4.20%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01896307+1.02%
Synapse
$0.85331856+2.19%
Tether
$1.00+0.00%
USD Coin
$0.99993355-0.02%
Dai
$0.99982807-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Grayscale CEO Expects Decision on Attempt to Overturn SEC's ETF Rejection by End of 3Q

Michael Sonnenshein still sees crypto industry in its "early days."

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconApr 26, 2023 at 11:17 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 26, 2023 at 11:20 p.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Grayscale expects to learn by the end of the third quarter whether it will be allowed to turn its $2.7 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund, the asset manager’s CEO, Michael Sonnenshein, said Wednesday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2023 conference.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year turned down the asset manager's request to convert the biggest bitcoin trust into an ETF. The conversion could help Grayscale eliminate the infamous discount for the product; GBTC's market value is far below the actual value of all the bitcoin it holds.

Grayscale (which, like CoinDesk, is owned by Digital Currency Group) then sued the SEC over that decision, and its CEO, Sonnenshein, said Wednesday that he anticipates a decision in that case by the end of September.

"We're eagerly anticipating a decision from the courts between now and then," he said.

Read full coverage of Consensus 2023 here.

The SEC has defended its rejection, saying its reasons for denying Grayscale's applications were consistent with its earlier decisions to deny every other spot bitcoin ETF application it had received.

Sonnenshein didn't say if he expects the ruling to be in Grayscale's favor. However, he expects to "work expeditiously" with the SEC to ensure that the conversion happens and list the product on the NYSE Arca exchange, if the decision goes in favor of the asset manager.

In terms of future of the crypto industry, Sonnenshein said that price of the digital assets won't be the best indicator of the health of the ecosystem. The underlying technologies, developments and use cases that are drawing investors today are going to look very different further down the road.

"Even though it's my ninth Consensus, this is still early days for crypto," he concluded.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Read more about
GrayscaleConsensusConsensus 2023SECETFGBTC