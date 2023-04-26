Bitpanda and Raiffeisen Unit Partner to Offer Crypto for Banking Customers
EU banks’ forays into crypto have been meek so far, but new laws are on the way
Crypto exchange Bitpanda and a Vienna-based unit of Raiffeisen Bank have announced they are working together to offer crypto to the lender’s customers, according to a Wednesday statement.
The two have signed a letter of intent to cooperate, and will have finished evaluating the offer by the end of the year, said a statement by the lender.
“Examination of the partnership with Bitpanda aims to add an innovative, secure aspect to our product range and to enable all customers to easily accumulate wealth,” said a statement by Michael Höllerer, General Director of Raiffeisenlandesbank NÖ-Wien, which groups the bank’s operations in the Austrian capital and surrounding region.
In February, a survey published by the European Central Bank suggested that lenders’ crypto activities were “insignificant,” and that the underlying distributed-ledger technology is “barely used.”
Analysts in both the crypto and traditional finance sectors have been hopeful that a new EU law known as the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation will encourage institutional adoption.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.