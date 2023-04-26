Bitcoin
Bitpanda and Raiffeisen Unit Partner to Offer Crypto for Banking Customers

EU banks’ forays into crypto have been meek so far, but new laws are on the way

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconApr 26, 2023 at 12:47 p.m. UTC
Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium.

Crypto exchange Bitpanda and a Vienna-based unit of Raiffeisen Bank have announced they are working together to offer crypto to the lender’s customers, according to a Wednesday statement.

The two have signed a letter of intent to cooperate, and will have finished evaluating the offer by the end of the year, said a statement by the lender.

“Examination of the partnership with Bitpanda aims to add an innovative, secure aspect to our product range and to enable all customers to easily accumulate wealth,” said a statement by Michael Höllerer, General Director of Raiffeisenlandesbank NÖ-Wien, which groups the bank’s operations in the Austrian capital and surrounding region.

In February, a survey published by the European Central Bank suggested that lenders’ crypto activities were “insignificant,” and that the underlying distributed-ledger technology is “barely used.”

Analysts in both the crypto and traditional finance sectors have been hopeful that a new EU law known as the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation will encourage institutional adoption.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium.

