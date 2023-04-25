Voyager Digital Says Binance.US Sent Letter Terminating $1B Asset Buy Deal

Bitcoin
$27,685.66+1.17%
Ethereum
$1,840.19+0.40%
Binance Coin
$332.88+0.57%
XRP
$0.46283959+1.33%
Arbitrum
$1.32-0.61%
Cardano
$0.38469900+0.06%
Dogecoin
$0.07860418+0.13%
Aptos
$9.99-2.51%
Stellar
$0.09373400+0.43%
Polygon
$0.96313407-3.14%
Solana
$21.25-0.67%
Chainlink
$7.12+0.22%
Polkadot
$5.87-1.11%
Crypto.com
$0.06816804+2.27%
Litecoin
$90.17+2.76%
Binance USD
$0.99994106+0.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001021-0.38%
Tron
$0.06550831-1.04%
Avalanche
$17.22+1.34%
Uniswap
$5.33-0.79%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,707.06+1.13%
Cosmos
$10.79-0.59%
Monero
$157.57-0.09%
Ethereum Classic
$19.34-0.14%
Quant
$110.13+0.40%
Internet Computer
$5.33-1.12%
dYdX
$2.47-1.81%
Bitcoin Cash
$118.19-1.16%
Filecoin
$5.22-0.43%
Lido DAO
$2.05-2.46%
Hedera
$0.05981733+0.35%
BLUR
$0.60374895+1.71%
Stepn
$0.32277708-0.71%
Curve DAO Token
$0.90902152-2.15%
NEAR Protocol
$1.92+1.20%
VeChain
$0.02199277-0.40%
ApeCoin
$3.91-1.79%
Algorand
$0.18330208-0.82%
The Graph
$0.13341951-3.11%
Decentraland
$0.54144003-2.22%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.15-2.15%
EOS
$1.03-0.53%
Fantom
$0.40929726-3.03%
Aave
$69.35-0.01%
NEO
$10.65-1.30%
The Sandbox
$0.57676643-1.38%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99399356+0.61%
Stacks
$0.72984349-1.00%
Theta
$0.99320473-0.71%
Tezos
$0.99830000-0.96%
Elrond
$37.71-2.75%
Flow
$0.89118340-2.60%
Axie Infinity
$7.79-0.76%
Immutable X
$0.94019281-2.66%
Synthetix
$2.36-4.88%
Luna Classic
$0.00010963-0.90%
Stargate Finance
$0.70933874-1.35%
Optimism
$2.16-2.40%
Chiliz
$0.12570046+2.88%
Maker
$681.91-0.30%
Bitcoin SV
$33.71-1.45%
BitTorrent
$0.00000064+1.52%
Mina
$0.65515734-1.61%
Injective Protocol
$7.13+6.39%
eCash
$0.00002935-0.59%
Dash
$49.66-0.39%
IOTA
$0.19787990-0.52%
PancakeSwap
$2.69-6.66%
PAX Gold
$1,999.16+0.36%
Convex Finance
$5.30+0.25%
FTX Token
$1.57-2.21%
Zcash
$36.30-1.15%
Mask Network
$4.84+4.66%
Zilliqa
$0.02932487-5.07%
Woo Network
$0.25309684-2.48%
Loopring
$0.33611121-1.33%
THORChain
$1.34-1.42%
Compound
$39.35-0.95%
Illuvium
$51.13-0.05%
Enjin
$0.38499238-1.63%
Kava.io
$0.76215480-0.91%
Nexo
$0.66432127+1.40%
FLOKI
$0.00003684-6.43%
Basic Attention Token
$0.24362000-1.90%
Fetch.ai
$0.32775796-0.72%
NEM
$0.03649682-0.25%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.25-1.17%
EthereumPoW
$2.99-0.22%
Ethereum Name Service
$11.88-1.31%
Oasis Network
$0.06072679-1.93%
Audius
$0.30270389-0.81%
SXP
$0.53487114-1.96%
Qtum
$2.83-1.57%
Celo
$0.59707413-1.01%
Yearn Finance
$7,871.28-1.17%
Gala
$0.03820973-2.87%
Ravencoin
$0.02366179+1.89%
Decred
$18.55-1.60%
JasmyCoin
$0.00590081+0.11%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.32-0.68%
Kusama
$30.07-0.23%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027-0.91%
ICON
$0.27778857-3.10%
Helium
$1.82-0.51%
Sushiswap
$1.03-1.31%
Ankr
$0.03084751-1.82%
0x
$0.25124299-2.84%
Polymath Network
$0.24085487-7.13%
Bifrost
$0.05788240+1.17%
Cartesi
$0.22985445+0.53%
IoTeX
$0.02377158+1.56%
Braintrust
$0.86339565-2.52%
UMA Protocol
$1.86-0.42%
Moonbeam
$0.35042684-1.15%
Siacoin
$0.00390963+1.82%
Band Protocol
$1.63-2.17%
Amp
$0.00355963+2.50%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
Waves
$1.90-0.99%
TerraUSD
$0.01915116-2.59%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03300593-1.99%
Joe
$0.47550722-1.59%
Skale
$0.03848562-1.41%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15845797-1.35%
OMG Network
$1.10-6.05%
Wax
$0.06591425-0.82%
DigiByte
$0.00912963-0.46%
MetisDAO
$26.37+0.32%
Lisk
$0.96360658-1.83%
SafePal
$0.42640943-1.73%
Livepeer
$5.48-3.32%
Nervos Network
$0.00371193-1.81%
Aragon
$3.05-2.16%
Celsius
$0.28390157-0.64%
Secret
$0.62115042-1.79%
iExec RLC
$1.50-1.94%
Nano
$0.81401268-0.38%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00258199+0.01%
Star Atlas
$0.00283050-2.55%
Civic
$0.10180591-1.08%
Numeraire
$16.50-2.05%
Syscoin
$0.14700019-1.65%
Dent
$0.00096530-4.95%
Spell Token
$0.00067248-0.14%
Ren
$0.09213687-0.99%
Voyager Token
$0.31335263-10.45%
Tokemak
$0.91632887-3.71%
Bancor
$0.47298700-0.61%
GAS
$3.06-1.30%
Chromia
$0.15272897-2.26%
COTI
$0.07662698-3.76%
Keep Network
$0.15367496-0.43%
Steem
$0.20913773-2.52%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.43+1.00%
MOBOX
$0.49375773-1.03%
Augur
$7.18-2.92%
CEEK VR
$0.07710891-0.01%
WazirX
$0.16000959-0.75%
Request
$0.09086824-1.25%
NKN
$0.10599596-0.37%
Index Chain
$0.09060844+30.85%
XYO Network
$0.00473684-5.46%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.36+0.74%
Stormx
$0.00551416+1.42%
Sun Token
$0.00573454-1.75%
Storj
$0.34881388-0.58%
Orchid
$0.07817064-1.03%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23141923-2.47%
Moonriver
$7.42-0.26%
Polkastarter
$0.41094609-1.13%
Alpaca Finance
$0.25500644+0.51%
Verge
$0.00231266-0.21%
Serum
$0.14599783-17.33%
Rarible
$1.47-4.16%
Adventure Gold
$0.44084914+0.62%
Raydium
$0.23586766-2.84%
Quickswap
$69.60-2.79%
Enzyme
$20.30+0.58%
CLV
$0.05879077-2.60%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00382520-2.91%
district0x
$0.02895790-0.51%
Harvest Finance
$32.08-0.72%
Kyber Network
$0.68191017-1.71%
SuperRare
$0.11413225-1.42%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07703805-1.77%
Quantstamp
$0.01515107-5.29%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20969589-8.63%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019407+2.96%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.03%
Holo
$0.00185135+0.36%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.06%
Saitama
$0.00142314-1.70%
Reef
$0.00261609-0.83%
LooksRare
$0.13238033-1.63%
WINkLink
$0.00008632-0.81%
Harmony
$0.01994013-0.70%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01872567-1.55%
Synapse
$0.81929071-1.37%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99990811+0.02%
Dai
$0.99988327+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Voyager Digital Says Binance.US Sent Letter Terminating $1B Asset Buy Deal

The crypto lender said it will return value to customers via direct distribution.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconApr 25, 2023 at 6:10 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 25, 2023 at 6:41 p.m. UTC
Voyager

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital said it received a letter from Binance.US, terminating the asset purchase deal.

"Today we received a letter from Binance.US terminating the asset purchase agreement," Voyager said in a tweet on Tuesday. "While this development is disappointing, our Chapter 11 plan allows for direct distribution of cash and crypto to customers via the Voyager platform," the weet added.

A substantive part of the $1 billion deal was allowed to proceed by the U.S. government in an April 20 filing, despite concerns the fine print of the contract would pardon breaches of tax or securities law.

Read more: U.S. Government Allows the Bulk of Voyager-Binance.US Deal to Proceed

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Read more about
VoyagerBinance USBankruptcy