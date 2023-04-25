Voyager Digital Says Binance.US Sent Letter Terminating $1B Asset Buy Deal
The crypto lender said it will return value to customers via direct distribution.
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital said it received a letter from Binance.US, terminating the asset purchase deal.
"Today we received a letter from Binance.US terminating the asset purchase agreement," Voyager said in a tweet on Tuesday. "While this development is disappointing, our Chapter 11 plan allows for direct distribution of cash and crypto to customers via the Voyager platform," the weet added.
A substantive part of the $1 billion deal was allowed to proceed by the U.S. government in an April 20 filing, despite concerns the fine print of the contract would pardon breaches of tax or securities law.
