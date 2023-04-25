S&P Global, Coinbase Back $6M Fundraise for Crypto Firm Credora
The startup provides technological infrastructure for institutional credit across centralized and decentralized finance.
Credora, a provider of institutional credit infrastructure that straddles centralized and decentralized finance (DeFi), has raised $6 million in a strategic funding round that included S&P Global and Coinbase Ventures as investors. The capital will help build out the technology and bolster Credora’s private computation technology that’s used to underwrite and monitor borrowers.
The New York-based company said borrowers don’t want to share their sensitive information, which pushes lenders to rely on reputation and relationships when deciding to extend credit. The weaknesses of such opaque lending models was revealed by the collapse of several centralized lenders including CoinDesk sister company Genesis, Celsius Network and Voyager Digital, which took out billions of dollars of client capital.
“Credora solves the information asymmetry problem by using private computation techniques on real-time data, ensuring borrowers continuously validate their creditworthiness while maintaining the privacy of their sensitive information," CEO Darshan Vaidya said in a statement. "Credora’s technology helps create more transparent and open lending markets built on robust underwriting standards.”
Founded in 2019, Credora provides lending infrastructure and a credit ratings system tailored toward private credit markets The company says its privacy-preserving technology allows lenders to make informed real-time decisions without compromising borrower information. Credora has facilitated over $1 billion in loans to date, according to the company.
Other participants in the funding round included Spartan, Amber Group, CMT Digital, Hashkey, GSR, KuCoin Ventures, liquidity provider Paradigm.co, Pirata Capital, Breed VC, and WAGMI Ventures. The round takes Credora up to $16 million in total funding.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.