Genesis Files for Mediator Assistance Over Amount of DCG Contribution to Reorganization
The move comes months after an initial agreement was reached between Genesis' creditors and its owner, DCG.
Crypto lender Genesis Global asked a court to appoint a mediator for its bankruptcy proceedings, court documents show. Digital Currency Group (DCG), Genesis' owner, said the move reflects the decision of a group of creditors to walk away from a preliminary agreement reached earlier this year.
Genesis said in a filing at the bankruptcy court for the Southern District of New York on Monday that it's seeking a mediator over "the amount, form, timing and other terms and conditions of DCG’s contribution to the debtors’ reorganization plan." DCG is also the parent company of CoinDesk.
The lending arm of Genesis halted withdrawals in November last year, in the wake of FTX's collapse, with Genesis filling for bankruptcy at the start of this year. In February, a lawyer for Genesis said DCG intends to sell Genesis' crypto lending and trading platform as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.
In a tweet on Tuesday, DCG said the request reflects the decision of some of the creditors to walk away from the prior agreement. These creditors have raised all new demands, DCG said.
DCG further said that the latest move will prolong the court process.
CORRECTION (April 25, 14:13 UTC): Corrects throughout that Genesis made the filing. An earlier version of this story said the filing was made by Genesis' creditors.
