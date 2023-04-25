Google Cloud to Help Web3 Builders Fast-Track Their Startups

The “Google for Startups Cloud Program” initiative, which provides support for startups and emerging projects, will now be offered to builders in the Web3 industry to scale their projects faster and more securely, according to a press release on Tuesday. Eligible projects from pre-seed to Series A, will be able to apply for the program, which includes up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, over two years, as well as other technical support, the press release said.