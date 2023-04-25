FTX's LedgerX Derivatives Exchange Sold to Miami International Holdings in Bankruptcy Auction

Miami International Holdings is a U.S.-based exchange conglomerate that owns several equities, options and commodities exchanges. It already holds the licenses to operate a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-licensed commodities exchange, having acquired the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) in 2020. Currently, MGEX offers just one non-index commodity futures product: North American Hard Red Spring Wheat. Miami's acquisition of LedgerX would allow the company to enter into crypto trading.