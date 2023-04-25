DeFi Protocol DFlow Raises $5.5M to Bring Payment For Order Flow to Crypto
Decentralized Finance protocol DFlow would bring a controversial practice in the equities market into the world of decentralized finance.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol DFlow has raised $5.5 million in a financing round led by crypto venture capital firm Framework Ventures, the project said on Tuesday.
Other investors in the fundraise included Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, Cumberland, Wintermute Ventures, Spartan Group and ZeePrime. DFlow previously raised $2 million in a seed financing round in early 2022.
DFlow is a DeFi protocol that allows market makers to purchase order flow directly from wallet applications, with the guarantee that the market maker will provide execution at the best price. DFlow defines best price as the lowest public price aggregated against both centralized and decentralized exchanges.
The firm says current crypto trading is costly to retail customers and lacks the execution quality characteristic of traditional equities markets.
“If you look at equities markets, retail investors don’t trade directly on the NYSE, they trade on Robinhood against market makers, who may hedge on NYSE,” said DFlow founder and CEO Nitesh Nath, who previously worked as a quant researcher at the Chicago-based trading giant DRW. “We’re improving that system in crypto, but the high level ideas are similar.”
In traditional equities markets, brokerages such as Robinhood (HOOD) strike deals with institutional market makers like Citadel to sell them order flow from retail investors. The practice, called payment for order flow, came under scrutiny during the House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Gamestop trading frenzy.
The crypto version of this practice would see market makers place bids with wallet applications for the privilege of trading against trades placed through the wallet. DFlow says blockchain technology would bring transparency to the “black box” process of payment for order flow, as the market maker auctions would be visible on-chain and enforced by smart contract. It will also introduce an open-source reputation tracking algorithm to score market markers, meaning the public can review the criteria used to select market makers.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.