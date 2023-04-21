Susquehanna, DRW Are Among Backers of Bankruptcy Claims Exchange OPNX, the Firm Tweets
Other investors include U.S. options exchange MIAX Group and Saudi digital asset fund Tuwaiq, OPNX said Friday.
The "major investors" in OPNX, a new exchange for trading bankruptcy claims founded by the people behind failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), include high-profile firms including Susquehanna International Group (SIG) and DRW, the company tweeted Friday.
Other backers include Taiwanese venture-capital firm AppWorks, U.S. options exchange MIAX Group, the Hong Kong arm of China Merchant Bank International and Saudi digital asset fund Tuwaiq.
OPNX co-founder Kyle Davies, who also started the now-bankrupt 3AC, remained tight-lipped on the company's backers when he spoke recently to CoinDesk.
The exchange got off to a slow start, executing a paltry figure of volume on its first day after going live. Since then, OPNX topped $2 million in daily volume earlier this month, according to flexstatistics.
The reputable list of investors demonstrates demand from traditional finance for crypto startups.
Davies was given two weeks on March 30 to respond to a subpoena in relation to books and records for 3AC, according to a ruling in U.S. bankruptcy court.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.