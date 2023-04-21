Bitcoin
Susquehanna, DRW Are Among Backers of Bankruptcy Claims Exchange OPNX, the Firm Tweets

Other investors include U.S. options exchange MIAX Group and Saudi digital asset fund Tuwaiq, OPNX said Friday.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 21, 2023 at 3:35 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 21, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. UTC
OPNX's Kyle Davies, left, and Su Zhu, middle (Kyle Davies/Twitter)

OPNX's Kyle Davies (left) and Su Zhu (middle) (Kyle Davies/Twitter)

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

The "major investors" in OPNX, a new exchange for trading bankruptcy claims founded by the people behind failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), include high-profile firms including Susquehanna International Group (SIG) and DRW, the company tweeted Friday.

Other backers include Taiwanese venture-capital firm AppWorks, U.S. options exchange MIAX Group, the Hong Kong arm of China Merchant Bank International and Saudi digital asset fund Tuwaiq.

OPNX co-founder Kyle Davies, who also started the now-bankrupt 3AC, remained tight-lipped on the company's backers when he spoke recently to CoinDesk.

The exchange got off to a slow start, executing a paltry figure of volume on its first day after going live. Since then, OPNX topped $2 million in daily volume earlier this month, according to flexstatistics.

Read more: Bankruptcy Claims Exchange OPNX Stumbles Out of the Gate

The reputable list of investors demonstrates demand from traditional finance for crypto startups.

Davies was given two weeks on March 30 to respond to a subpoena in relation to books and records for 3AC, according to a ruling in U.S. bankruptcy court.

Read more: OPNX Exchange, Which Offers FTX Claims Trading, Led by Three Arrows Founders, Is Now Live

Edited by Nick Baker.

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight

Read more about
Kyle daviesThree Arrows CapitalBankruptcy