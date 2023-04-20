DeFi-Focused Layer 1 Berachain Raises $42M Series A at $420.69M Valuation

Berachain says its technology will allow staked assets to be used in DeFi protocols, creating more liquidity and capital efficiency on-chain. Currently, staked assets, such as staked Ethereum, are locked while they are used to secure the underlying blockchain’s network. Berachain says their ‘Proof of Liquidity’ consensus will allow users to simultaneously stake assets on Berachain and use those assets to trade, borrow or lend on-chain.