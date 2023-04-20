Bitcoin
Crypto Lending Protocol MakerDAO Approves Transferring a Maximum of $500M in USDC to Coinbase Custody for 2.6% Yield

The maneuver is part of MakerDAO’s earlier decision to move up to $1.6 billion of USDC stablecoins to Coinbase’s custody arm.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconApr 20, 2023 at 8:33 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 20, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. UTC
MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen (CoinDesk TV)

MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen (CoinDesk TV)

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Crypto lending protocol MakerDAO approved opening a real-world asset (RWA) vault for Coinbase Custody and the transfer of up to $500 million in USDC stablecoins, according to a vote concluded on Thursday.

The U.S.-based crypto exchange’s custodial arm will pay a 2.6% annual yield on deposits, a related post on Maker’s governance forum said. The proposal forbids Coinbase Custody to rehypothecate – lend, reinvest or use in other ways – the assets in the account.

Coinbase must keep the tokens in cold crypto wallets, the Maker community favored in a parallel vote. Maker will be able to withdraw funds from the vault within 24 hours, and funds in cold storage are insured up to the $500 million limit.

Maker, one of the largest decentralized lending protocols, is led by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), in which holders of its native maker (MKR) token vote on proposals. The protocol also issues the $5 billion DAI stablecoin, backed by some $7 billion worth of assets in Maker’s reserves.

The latest development is part of implementing an earlier decision to transfer up to $1.6 billion USDC to Coinbase to earn yield. The platform has been pursuing a strategy to diversify its reserves and increase revenues by investing in yield-generating traditional financial assets, including U.S. Treasury bills and loans to banks.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

