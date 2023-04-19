Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Tesla Made No Changes to Bitcoin Holdings in First Quarter

The valuation of bitcoin held on its balance sheet remained flat from the previous quarter at $184 million.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconApr 19, 2023 at 8:13 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 19, 2023 at 8:25 p.m. UTC
Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla reports Q1 earnings (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) did not buy or sell any bitcoin in the 1st quarter of 2023, the company reported in its earnings release Wednesday afternoon.

The value of digital assets held by Tesla at quarter's end was $184 million, flat from 2022 Q4. The valuation remained flat even as bitcoin (BTC) rose to about $28,500 at the end of Q1 from $16,500 three months earlier, as current accounting rules don't allow such gains to be booked.

Tesla made no changes to the amount of bitcoin it held for the third consecutive quarter.

For the first quarter, Tesla reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 versus FactSet estimates of $0.85. Revenue of $23.33 billion was less than FactSet estimates for $23.6 billion.

Shares are down 4.2% in after hours action.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

