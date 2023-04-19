Crypto Wealth Manager Onramp Taps CoinDesk Indices to Create Customized Portfolios

Bitcoin
$29,436.20-2.82%
Ethereum
$1,994.58-5.16%
Binance Coin
$328.62-4.34%
XRP
$0.49904552-3.86%
Arbitrum
$1.58-10.15%
Cardano
$0.42457300-4.28%
Dogecoin
$0.09137723-2.09%
Aptos
$11.71-6.66%
Stellar
$0.09921900-5.94%
Polygon
$1.12-4.30%
Solana
$23.39-6.97%
Chainlink
$8.10-6.55%
Polkadot
$6.51-5.62%
Crypto.com
$0.07008171-2.64%
Litecoin
$95.41-5.89%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.13%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001117-3.53%
Avalanche
$19.71-7.13%
Tron
$0.06602578-1.10%
Uniswap
$5.96-5.33%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,248.58-1.77%
Cosmos
$11.92-5.48%
Internet Computer
$6.51-5.00%
dYdX
$2.92-6.07%
Ethereum Classic
$20.69-5.98%
Monero
$158.02-1.90%
Quant
$113.76-4.71%
Bitcoin Cash
$127.88-3.88%
Filecoin
$5.83-6.52%
Lido DAO
$2.33-8.51%
BLUR
$0.73258060-9.08%
Stepn
$0.36930046-6.95%
Hedera
$0.06344242-6.95%
NEAR Protocol
$2.20-6.92%
Curve DAO Token
$0.98487042-8.75%
VeChain
$0.02458017-6.60%
ApeCoin
$4.28-5.08%
Algorand
$0.20633206-7.48%
The Graph
$0.15763631-9.22%
Decentraland
$0.63048524-7.43%
Fantom
$0.49279067-7.91%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.30-1.81%
EOS
$1.13-7.23%
NEO
$12.20-5.84%
Aave
$75.83-7.94%
The Sandbox
$0.65173324-7.47%
Theta
$1.13-5.23%
Stacks
$0.79539547-7.25%
Tezos
$1.08-7.61%
Elrond
$40.75-6.46%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01-0.00%
Flow
$0.98051400-7.51%
Axie Infinity
$8.69-8.30%
Synthetix
$3.04+3.96%
Immutable X
$1.05-8.79%
Optimism
$2.60-2.84%
Luna Classic
$0.00012035-4.99%
Injective Protocol
$9.09-0.56%
Maker
$733.44-6.99%
Chiliz
$0.13368096-2.82%
Mina
$0.77753349-8.01%
FTX Token
$2.07+7.87%
Bitcoin SV
$35.20-4.32%
PancakeSwap
$3.51-3.37%
Dash
$54.71-7.65%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.61%
eCash
$0.00003063-4.22%
IOTA
$0.21228881-6.96%
Convex Finance
$5.89-6.40%
Zilliqa
$0.03400355+1.74%
Zcash
$39.43-8.11%
PAX Gold
$2,001.86-0.77%
Mask Network
$5.19-8.00%
Woo Network
$0.29359631-5.85%
THORChain
$1.58-7.03%
Loopring
$0.37970035-6.52%
Compound
$42.40-8.02%
Kava.io
$0.87234843-8.60%
Enjin
$0.42037520-7.53%
Fetch.ai
$0.39245636-7.19%
Basic Attention Token
$0.26658000-6.43%
Nexo
$0.69759332-2.62%
Oasis Network
$0.07350940-8.48%
NEM
$0.03972230-5.14%
FLOKI
$0.00003481-6.75%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.40-7.21%
Audius
$0.34484037-7.10%
SXP
$0.60262689-4.95%
Gala
$0.04477572-7.64%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.33-5.21%
Celo
$0.66242894-7.28%
Qtum
$3.12-6.37%
Yearn Finance
$8,626.42-4.50%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000031-5.25%
Decred
$20.76-4.48%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.03-3.01%
Kusama
$34.50-7.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00645346-8.27%
Ravencoin
$0.02558097-6.23%
ICON
$0.31907600-6.23%
Cartesi
$0.28977243+17.03%
Ankr
$0.03493943-6.27%
0x
$0.28147224-5.07%
Sushiswap
$1.13-6.30%
IoTeX
$0.02718141-6.66%
Helium
$1.77-6.04%
Bifrost
$0.06351990-2.16%
UMA Protocol
$2.05-4.28%
Band Protocol
$1.88-8.25%
Waves
$2.28+1.38%
Moonbeam
$0.37721181-7.01%
Joe
$0.64296492-6.95%
Amp
$0.00379605-4.42%
Siacoin
$0.00409090-5.46%
TerraUSD
$0.02144922-3.76%
NuCypher
$0.14998289+25.00%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19397719-1.60%
OMG Network
$1.37-7.02%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03888056-1.94%
Skale
$0.04412813-7.78%
MetisDAO
$31.44-9.07%
Wax
$0.07285444-4.21%
DigiByte
$0.00998626-5.28%
Polymath Network
$0.15338477+0.06%
SafePal
$0.47377244-7.43%
Lisk
$1.05-4.82%
Livepeer
$6.08-7.19%
Nervos Network
$0.00439414-6.11%
Aragon
$3.63-1.86%
Secret
$0.71760782-4.30%
Celsius
$0.31527636-10.00%
iExec RLC
$1.71-8.62%
Nano
$0.89071597-5.00%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00296242-1.27%
Syscoin
$0.17473079-0.53%
Star Atlas
$0.00317081-4.28%
Dent
$0.00112046-6.40%
Numeraire
$18.30-5.69%
Civic
$0.10698193-4.89%
Ren
$0.10494467-8.07%
COTI
$0.09338639-9.17%
Spell Token
$0.00073841-5.77%
Voyager Token
$0.34456577-4.89%
Bancor
$0.52063469-3.70%
Chromia
$0.17181155-8.39%
GAS
$3.33-4.87%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.00-4.14%
Keep Network
$0.16921748-3.87%
Steem
$0.23197438-7.96%
Augur
$7.88-4.98%
MOBOX
$0.53743932+0.47%
CEEK VR
$0.08591756-3.66%
WazirX
$0.18129977-4.41%
Request
$0.10303123-3.28%
NKN
$0.11738508-6.47%
XYO Network
$0.00525449-1.20%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.92+2.74%
Storj
$0.37587169-6.64%
Sun Token
$0.00596386-3.69%
Stormx
$0.00567572-5.98%
Serum
$0.20125748-2.98%
Orchid
$0.08613148-5.77%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27087944-7.78%
Moonriver
$8.74-5.81%
Polkastarter
$0.45633950-3.18%
Alpaca Finance
$0.27951441-5.04%
Verge
$0.00249918-4.25%
Raydium
$0.27215677+1.63%
Index Chain
$0.05645718-4.14%
Quickswap
$79.27-3.15%
Enzyme
$22.35-5.61%
CLV
$0.06575894-4.97%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00446835-4.19%
Harvest Finance
$35.13-4.96%
district0x
$0.02971392-5.46%
Kyber Network
$0.72638725-7.76%
SuperRare
$0.12919401-2.98%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08729154-2.70%
Quantstamp
$0.01672245-1.44%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.22396650-3.74%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021059-6.95%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.22%
Holo
$0.00206792-5.43%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.46%
Saitama
$0.00162566-6.07%
Reef
$0.00291167-6.09%
LooksRare
$0.14860361-7.18%
WINkLink
$0.00008899-3.31%
Harmony
$0.02331945-5.69%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02017891-4.06%
Tether
$1.00+0.13%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.11%
Dai
$0.99995465+0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Wealth Manager Onramp Taps CoinDesk Indices to Create Customized Portfolios

The partnership will provide advisers with a wider range of options for shaping successful portfolios.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconApr 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 19, 2023 at 1:51 p.m. UTC
Onramp offers advisors crypto index products from CoinDesk Indices. (Onramp)

(Onramp)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Digital assets wealth management company, Onramp Invest, has joined CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices (CDI) to provide financial advisers with better tools for creating and customizing portfolios.

Financial advisers will be able to use Onramp's marketplace to access CDI's indices, giving them a range of options for clients’ with different preferences and tolerance for risk, according to a press release. "Pairing CoinDesk Indices’ market intelligence with Onramp’s flexibility and access provides advisors with unparalleled growth opportunities for clients,” said Eric Ervin, CEO of Onramp Invest, in the statement.

CoinDesk Market Select Index (CMIS), CoinDesk DeFi Select Index (DFX) and CoinDesk Currency Select Index (CCYS) will be available on Onramp's platform. These indices are built on CoinDesk Indices' Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) and designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of some of the largest, most liquid digital assets, according to the press release.

As more traditional finance (TradFi) firms are pushing into crypto, financial advisers have been looking to provide more customizable, sophisticated products to track markets.

“CDI's rules-based methodology for our indices is robust and comprehensive, which we believe provides a real value add,” Andy Baehr, managing director at CoinDesk Indices, said, adding: "Advisers using Onramp’s Marketplace will be able to use CDI indices as building blocks for developing customized solutions for their clients."

Onramp, which aims to connect traditional finance players with digital assets, raised $7 million in a Series A funding round last year, led by JAM Fintop and EJF Capital.

CoinDesk is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group.

Read more: Crypto Classification Seeks to Make Industry More Welcoming to TradFi Participants

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Aoyon Ashraf

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

Read more about
Onramp InvestCoinDesk IndicesFinancial Advisers