Crypto Protocol Fetch.ai Offering AI Trading Tools for Decentralized Exchanges
Fetch.ai aims to facilitate peer-to-peer trading between DeFi users using AI-powered software "agents."
Fetch.ai, which develops artificial intelligence (AI) tools for crypto, is rolling out a set of enhanced trading products for decentralized exchanges (DEX).
The Cambridge, U.K.-based firm wants to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions between decentralized finance (DeFi) users using AI-powered "agents" to execute trades based on user-defined parameters, it said Wednesday. It will roll out the suite of trading tools later this quarter.
"Users submit their orders to an agent, which then puts it in escrow or an atomic transaction while it works out where it can do the order matching," CEO Humayun Sheikh said in an interview. "The ability of the platform to find and create liquidity is where the platform comes into itself, whereby agents work together to create those decentralized order books."
The absence of a liquidity pool, the mechanism usually employed by DEXs to facilitate quick and efficient trading, means there is no trove of coins for hackers to target.
By focusing on individual agents, Fetch.ai is attempting to overcome the risk that the smart contract at the heart of a DEX is exploited, or that the developer promoting a new project disappears with users' money in what's known as a rug pull. The agents employ their own smart contracts to carry out users' instructions.
"A hacker would have to hack every single agent. They couldn't just hack the central smart contract because there isn't one," Sheikh said.
As of last month, nearly $120 million in crypto had been stolen in 2023 across 19 different breaches, according to analytics firm Crystal Blockchain, with most involving attacks on vulnerabilities in the code and design of decentralized protocols.
Not only is this directly damaging to the victims of these thefts, but it is detrimental to the confidence and the potential for further adoption of DeFi, something Fetch.ai is aiming to tackle with its alternative paradigm for how the ecosystem can operate.
Read More: How CoinDesk Will Use Generative AI Tools
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.