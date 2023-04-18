Bitcoin
Finance

Safemoon Hacker Strikes Deal With Developers to Return $7.1M

The exploiter will retain 20% of the stolen funds as a bug bounty.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 18, 2023 at 3:48 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 18, 2023 at 4:08 p.m. UTC
Safemoon hacker to return 80% of stolen funds

(Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

A hacker who exploited decentralized-finance protocol Safemoon has agreed to return 80% of the stolen funds valued at $7.1 million, according to on-chain data posted by pseudonymous Twitter user SafeMoonSpidey.

The exploit occurred last month when a hacker drained Safemoon's liquidity pool of nearly $9 million worth of SFM tokens after manipulating a flaw in the smart contracts.

Safemoon developers updated the community in on-chain transactions that can be viewed on the Binance Smart Chain block explorer.

The two parties agreed on a 20% bug bounty to be awarded to the hacker. Safemoon developers also confirmed that no charges will be filed against the hacker.

Safemoon's SFM token has risen by 2.8% over the past 24 hours.

SFM was one of the top-performing tokens during the 2021 bull market after it was endorsed by a number of celebrities. Last month, social-media personality and professional boxer Jake Paul and five other celebrities agreed to pay a combined $400,000 to settle a lawsuit bought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for touting the coin without disclosing they were paid to do so.

Edited by Stephen Alpher and Mark Nacinovich.

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

