Payments Firm Nuvei’s Ties With FTX Questioned in Spruce Point Capital Report

Bitcoin
$30,171.15+2.58%
Ethereum
$2,094.58+1.04%
Binance Coin
$342.68+0.81%
XRP
$0.51855664+1.47%
Arbitrum
$1.75+8.34%
Cardano
$0.44097400+1.36%
Dogecoin
$0.09410568+2.82%
Aptos
$12.46+1.32%
Stellar
$0.10487900+0.90%
Polygon
$1.17-0.11%
Solana
$24.91+0.28%
Chainlink
$8.67+7.19%
Polkadot
$6.87+2.25%
Litecoin
$101.03+1.69%
Crypto.com
$0.07193983+2.29%
Avalanche
$21.15+1.43%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001155+0.96%
Binance USD
$0.99965596+0.04%
Uniswap
$6.28+2.45%
Tron
$0.06671660+1.35%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,756.96+4.25%
Cosmos
$12.56+0.16%
Internet Computer
$6.86+13.97%
dYdX
$3.11+5.35%
Ethereum Classic
$21.85+0.87%
Quant
$118.07-0.04%
Monero
$161.99+0.48%
Filecoin
$6.22+1.60%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.42+0.72%
Lido DAO
$2.53+0.51%
BLUR
$0.79292372+10.28%
Stepn
$0.39457580+2.12%
Hedera
$0.06768396+1.35%
NEAR Protocol
$2.35+2.60%
Curve DAO Token
$1.08+1.39%
VeChain
$0.02622248+2.86%
ApeCoin
$4.51+1.26%
Algorand
$0.22152416-0.52%
The Graph
$0.17190543+2.27%
Decentraland
$0.67797526+2.36%
Fantom
$0.53129586+1.43%
EOS
$1.21+0.48%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.33+4.49%
Aave
$81.70+1.12%
NEO
$12.94-0.23%
The Sandbox
$0.69770602+2.53%
Theta
$1.19+8.48%
Stacks
$0.84915528+0.49%
Tezos
$1.16+1.78%
Elrond
$43.42+1.80%
Flow
$1.05+2.30%
Axie Infinity
$9.38+2.50%
Immutable X
$1.14+1.23%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99970652+0.68%
Synthetix
$2.90+6.61%
Luna Classic
$0.00012612+1.50%
Optimism
$2.65+2.08%
Maker
$782.99-1.02%
Mina
$0.85068559+6.66%
Chiliz
$0.13689267+0.40%
Injective Protocol
$9.03-8.19%
Bitcoin SV
$36.70+0.73%
PancakeSwap
$3.62+1.02%
Dash
$59.04+0.76%
IOTA
$0.22716317+2.21%
FTX Token
$1.90+4.28%
eCash
$0.00003193+0.62%
Convex Finance
$6.22+4.46%
BitTorrent
$0.00000063+1.19%
Zcash
$42.42+1.50%
Mask Network
$5.61+0.69%
Zilliqa
$0.03291059+4.04%
Woo Network
$0.31548905+1.03%
PAX Gold
$2,021.19+0.87%
THORChain
$1.70+3.23%
Loopring
$0.40447528-1.71%
Kava.io
$0.94873457+2.69%
Compound
$45.73+1.30%
Enjin
$0.45132893+1.91%
Fetch.ai
$0.42741528+3.57%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28206000+0.54%
Nexo
$0.71380613+0.74%
Oasis Network
$0.07863618+4.99%
NEM
$0.04169331+1.21%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.41+2.63%
FLOKI
$0.00003702-1.67%
Audius
$0.37014598-3.91%
Gala
$0.04817321+12.77%
SXP
$0.63735052-0.45%
Celo
$0.71185904+1.27%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.39+1.42%
Qtum
$3.32+0.98%
Kusama
$37.27+3.49%
JasmyCoin
$0.00697344+7.09%
Yearn Finance
$9,000.32-0.16%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033+0.43%
Decred
$21.60-0.26%
Ravencoin
$0.02719322+1.88%
ICON
$0.33865866-0.48%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.53+1.40%
Ankr
$0.03696070+3.50%
Sushiswap
$1.20+2.72%
0x
$0.29470232+0.49%
Cartesi
$0.27675157+16.67%
IoTeX
$0.02907249+1.57%
Helium
$1.89+2.59%
Bifrost
$0.06471132+0.82%
Band Protocol
$2.03+3.09%
UMA Protocol
$2.14+1.74%
Moonbeam
$0.40182957+0.61%
Joe
$0.68327654+3.16%
Waves
$2.24+1.60%
Siacoin
$0.00430945+0.97%
TerraUSD
$0.02228617+2.12%
Amp
$0.00387607+0.10%
OMG Network
$1.47+1.53%
Skale
$0.04769624+2.85%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19648908+0.20%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03919550+2.93%
MetisDAO
$34.32+5.94%
Wax
$0.07622354+4.53%
DigiByte
$0.01044561+3.70%
SafePal
$0.50991321+2.64%
Livepeer
$6.54+2.37%
Polymath Network
$0.16002467-9.13%
Lisk
$1.10+0.92%
Nervos Network
$0.00471523+4.30%
NuCypher
$0.12001169+0.01%
Aragon
$3.70+4.40%
Secret
$0.75616739+7.94%
iExec RLC
$1.87+4.02%
Celsius
$0.31648901-9.91%
Nano
$0.93136430+1.86%
Star Atlas
$0.00332069+1.64%
Dent
$0.00119384+1.77%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00298075+2.24%
Numeraire
$19.34+1.27%
Syscoin
$0.17572278+1.94%
Ren
$0.11387864+1.86%
COTI
$0.10180986+1.68%
Civic
$0.11224323+1.03%
Spell Token
$0.00078068+0.75%
Voyager Token
$0.36056101-1.03%
Chromia
$0.18716242+1.63%
Bancor
$0.53528223+1.27%
GAS
$3.48-0.68%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.15+3.07%
Steem
$0.24850584-1.15%
Keep Network
$0.17486954+1.10%
Augur
$8.28-0.39%
CEEK VR
$0.08881289+2.16%
WazirX
$0.19029913+3.90%
MOBOX
$0.53290059+1.46%
Request
$0.10560763+3.05%
NKN
$0.12539344+1.70%
XYO Network
$0.00536746+0.15%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.88+5.20%
Storj
$0.40185795+1.22%
Stormx
$0.00600207+0.72%
Sun Token
$0.00617912+0.76%
Yield Guild Games
$0.29190337+2.20%
Serum
$0.20639799-0.46%
Orchid
$0.09057527+2.05%
Moonriver
$9.34+4.44%
Polkastarter
$0.46805057+3.78%
Alpaca Finance
$0.29209551+1.43%
Verge
$0.00259630+1.93%
Index Chain
$0.05824881+2.17%
Raydium
$0.26791596+1.32%
Quickswap
$82.50+4.32%
Enzyme
$23.55+2.02%
CLV
$0.06930955+4.87%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00469219+3.64%
Harvest Finance
$36.79+1.72%
district0x
$0.03127370+2.03%
Kyber Network
$0.78116774+2.10%
SuperRare
$0.13165432+3.09%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09009177+1.67%
Quantstamp
$0.01708007+2.03%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23302147-3.61%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022613-0.37%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.14%
Holo
$0.00218977+3.66%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000001.69%
Saitama
$0.00175381+0.78%
Reef
$0.00308254+2.90%
LooksRare
$0.15989654+0.86%
WINkLink
$0.00009177+0.16%
Harmony
$0.02457586+1.01%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02093692-0.19%
Tether
$0.99985650-0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99937421+0.01%
Dai
$0.99961592+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Payments Firm Nuvei’s Ties With FTX Questioned in Spruce Point Capital Report

Nuvei's shares fell by as much as 6% in premarket trading after Spruce Point warned of a 50% downside, but rebounded into positive territory mid-morning.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconApr 18, 2023 at 3:14 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. UTC
Nuvei logo (Nuvei)

(Nuvei)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBrett Harrison
Founder and CEOArchitect
Brett Harrison - Consensus 2023 speaker
Don't miss "FTX: What Happened" with the former president of FTX's U.S. arm and Anthony Scaramucci.
Secure Your Seat

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBrett Harrison
Founder and CEOArchitect
Brett Harrison - Consensus 2023 speaker
Don't miss "FTX: What Happened" with the former president of FTX's U.S. arm and Anthony Scaramucci.
Secure Your Seat

Shares of Nuvei (NVEI), a maker of payment systems, could face as much as 50% long-term downside in part because of its connection with fallen crypto exchange FTX, Spruce Point Capital Management wrote in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Montreal-based Nuvei partnered with FTX in December 2021 to enable ways for users to receive instant payments to buy crypto more quickly and securely.

The company may also have been an investor in the now-bankrupt crypto exchange, claimed Spruce Point, which said it spoke to a former Nuvei executive about the matter. Spruce Point further noted that Nuvei was recently listed as a creditor in FTX’s bankruptcy case.

“If true, Nuvei failed to transparently disclose its full interest while announcing an FTX partnership that facilitated the movement of funds into FTX,” the report stated.

Nuvei shares fell 6% in the immediate aftermath of the report’s release, but had rebounded into positive territory at press time.

Spruce Point also pointed out that Nuvei hired FTX’s former global head of payments, Adam Cole, as a senior vice president. Cole “advised multiple defunct companies with ties to known stock promoters with a list of unsavory allegations,” claimed the report.

A representative for Nuvei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nuvei booked $19.2 million in crypto-related revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 58% from the fourth quarter a year earlier.

Edited by Stephen Alpher and Mark Nacinovich.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Read more about
FTXpaymentsStock