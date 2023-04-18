Bitcoin
PancakeSwap Leaders Propose Cutting CAKE Token Inflation Target to 3%-5%

“We believe it is time to take this model to the next level and supercharge CAKE towards a deflationary model based on real yield and CAKE burn,” a blog post said.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconApr 18, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 18, 2023 at 3:32 p.m. UTC
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Project leads at the decentralized crypto exchange PancakeSwap on Tuesday proposed lowering the inflation rate target for its native CAKE token to 3%-5%, a drastic cut from its current rate above 20%.

Inflation in this context refers to growth in the supply of a token; lower inflation could lead to higher token prices, based on the rules of supply and demand.

The “version 2.5” tokenomics proposal would move CAKE toward a “deflationary model” by slashing the token rewards paid to traders and stakers by over 68%. The so-called CAKE “emissions” on Syrup Pool, PancakeSwap’s main liquidity pool on BNB Smart Chain, would drop by 94% under the proposal.

“Our discussion proposal aims to transform from the high-inflation CAKE staking model to a low-inflation model with real yield and utility,” a PancakeSwap employee with the screen name Chef Brie said on the exchange’s Discord server.

Chef Brie referred CoinDesk to another PancakeSwap employee who did not immediately respond.

The proposal is open to community feedback for the next week and will then move to a “decision proposal” for final vote, according to a blog post.

This is a developing story.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

