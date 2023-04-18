New AI Chatbot Plugs Into Your Crypto Wallet
MarginFi's Omni chatbot is a sassy marriage of two tech world "next big things."
The AI overlords are coming for your coins.
DeFi lender marginFi on Tuesday debuted an experimental chatbot called Omni. It’s a custom build of OpenAI’s wildly popular ChatGPT with a twist: it can also interact with your wallet.
“The idea is to make crypto easier,” marginFi CEO Edgar Pavlovsky told CoinDesk in an interview. He says Omni can help users perform simple web3 tasks, like spinning up a transaction to deposit and withdraw tokens to and from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols such as his.
MarginFi’s chatbot is an early example of two buzzy corners of the tech sector merging. Though it's not the first instance of crypto boosters building on ChatGPT, Omni’s ability to plug right into one’s wallet and become what is essentially a text-based user interface is unique.
To start, Omni's crypto functionality can interact only with marginFi. It’s not yet able to generate transactions between wallets. Pavlovsky said he’s in talks with other Solana teams, including Drift and Backpack, about utilizing Omni on their respective protocols. He wants the tool to become a virtual assistant for navigating Web3.
Omni is trained on reams of Solana-specific information, like protocol documentation and blog posts, in order to better address questions pertaining only to crypto. It pulls token price data from oracle service Pyth.
It generally refuses to answer queries outside the bounds of cryptocurrency and sometimes employs a Scottish twang to ward freewheeling questioners away.
The tech, which Pavlovsky emphasized is experimental, is far from perfect. A reporter who tested Omni on Monday found it has a strong tendency to “hallucinate,” the industry term for chatbots’ tendency to confidently present fake (sometimes absurd) assertions as fact. Omni’s hallucinations often mush crypto lingo into the mix.
Omni’s wallet access also sometimes falters. It can get confused by complicated prompts and doesn’t always interpret commands in the way askers intend. Still, all transactions need user approval before execution, meaning Omni won’t just drain your wallet.
“Ideally Omni is max hands-on” in helping users utilize their crypto wallets, Pavlovsky said. “The question is how safe is it?” He’s working to strike the right balance.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.