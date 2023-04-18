Coinbase Could Move Away From U.S. if No Regulatory Clarity: CEO Brian Armstrong
Armstrong said "anything is on the table" in terms of the crypto exchange's plans should greater regulatory clarity not emerge in the U.S.
Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong indicated that the crypto exchange would consider moving away from the U.S. if the regulatory environment for the industry does not become clearer.
"Anything is on the table, including relocating or whatever is necessary" he said after former U.K. Chancellor George Osbourne asked whether he could see Coinbase leaving the U.S. at Fintech Week in London.
"I think the U.S. has the potential to be an important market for crypto, but right now we are not seeing that regulatory clarity that we need," he said. "I think in a number of years if we don't see that regulatory clarity emerge in the U.S. we may have to consider investing more elsewhere in the world."
Armstrong spoke of the advantages of the U.K.'s scope for greater regulatory clarity given there is only regulator – the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – responsible for both commodities and securities, whereas in the U.S. there are separate bodies: the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
"You don't have this unfortunate thing happening where the CFTC and the SEC are having a turf battle," he said.
"We actually have contradictory statements from the heads of the CFTC and the SEC coming out almost every few weeks – how's a business going to operate in that environment? We just want a clear rulebook."
Coinbase recently received a Wells Notice, warning of impending regulatory action tied to listing of unregistered securities, from the SEC.
UPDATE (April 18, 9:51 UTC): Adds further comments, Wells Notice starting in fourth paragraph.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.