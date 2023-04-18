Bitcoin
Coinbase Could Move Away From U.S. if No Regulatory Clarity: CEO Brian Armstrong

Armstrong said "anything is on the table" in terms of the crypto exchange's plans should greater regulatory clarity not emerge in the U.S.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconApr 18, 2023 at 9:22 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 18, 2023 at 9:51 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong indicated that the crypto exchange would consider moving away from the U.S. if the regulatory environment for the industry does not become clearer.

"Anything is on the table, including relocating or whatever is necessary" he said after former U.K. Chancellor George Osbourne asked whether he could see Coinbase leaving the U.S. at Fintech Week in London.

"I think the U.S. has the potential to be an important market for crypto, but right now we are not seeing that regulatory clarity that we need," he said. "I think in a number of years if we don't see that regulatory clarity emerge in the U.S. we may have to consider investing more elsewhere in the world."

Armstrong spoke of the advantages of the U.K.'s scope for greater regulatory clarity given there is only regulator – the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – responsible for both commodities and securities, whereas in the U.S. there are separate bodies: the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"You don't have this unfortunate thing happening where the CFTC and the SEC are having a turf battle," he said.

"We actually have contradictory statements from the heads of the CFTC and the SEC coming out almost every few weeks – how's a business going to operate in that environment? We just want a clear rulebook."

Coinbase recently received a Wells Notice, warning of impending regulatory action tied to listing of unregistered securities, from the SEC.

UPDATE (April 18, 9:51 UTC): Adds further comments, Wells Notice starting in fourth paragraph.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

