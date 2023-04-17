Stablecoins Gain Traction as Inflationary Shield in Latin America With Growth in Europe

Meanwhile, central, northern and western Europe are the largest crypto economies worldwide thanks to DeFi, non-fungible tokens and increasing regulatory clarity, with a lower daily usage for stablecoins. “The new regulation affects all players such as service providers, token and stablecoin issuers who need to apply for licenses to operate and a published white paper,” Carrascosa said about the EU's recently approved MiCA regulation. “Regulatory demands increase for stablecoin issuers that become ‘relevant’ to supervisors,” she added.