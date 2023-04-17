Bitcoin
Finance

Pantera Alum Joey Krug Joins Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund

Krug departed Pantera earlier this year after the Liquid Token Fund which he helped manage declined 88% in 2022.

By Brandy Betz
AccessTimeIconApr 17, 2023 at 5:27 p.m. UTC
Joey Krug Co-Founder Eco (LinkedIn)

Pantera alum Joey Krug joins Founders Fund (LinkedIn)

Brandy covers crypto-related venture capital deals for CoinDesk.

Joey Krug, who left his role as co-chief investment officer at crypto-focused venture capital firm Pantera in February, announced on Monday that he has joined Founders Fund as a partner.

"I'll be focused on defining the next decade of Founders Fund's crypto strategy while looking for the next wave of generational crypto startups and founders to back," said Krug in a Twitter post.

San Francisco-based Founders Fund was founded in 2005 by a big-name roster of partners, including billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel. The firm broadly invests across all stages and sectors and its portfolio companies include Lyft, Facebook, SpaceX and Stripe.

“Historically, crypto founders have felt the need to bring on a specialized, crypto-only investment fund alongside traditional VCs," said Krug in a Medium blog post. "However, by combining my expertise in crypto with the brand and generalized expertise of Founders Fund, I believe no firm is better positioned to lead the charge in funding and growing the next decade of crypto protocols and companies."

“You no longer have to choose between traditional VC and crypto-native expertise and help," he continued. "With Founders Fund you can get both."

Krug’s departure from Pantera was announced in a letter sent out to investors on Feb. 3 with no reason given for the exit. Krug joined the Dan Morehead-led firm in 2017 to help manage its Liquid Token Fund, which lost 80% in 2022 due to the crypto winter and post-FTX collapse turbulence.

Bloomberg reported last Friday that Krug had joined Founders Fund, citing sources.

Read more: Crypto VC Firm Pantera Used Silicon Valley Bank as a Custodian

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

